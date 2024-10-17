Walmart has Black Friday best-sellers on sale right now: here are 15 deals I'd buy

It's almost that time. Black Friday deals will be here before you know it and Walmart is getting a headstart with a massive sale on last year's Black Friday best-sellers. You can score record-low prices right now from brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, Shark, and Keurig on TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops, vacuums, and smartwatches.



As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Black Friday for half a decade, I've gone through Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals I'd buy with my money. The items listed below are best-selling products that are on sale for incredible prices that you typically only see during holiday sales, like Black Friday.

A few highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299 (originally $399.99), the popular Ninja 4QT air fryer on sale for $59 (originally $89), and Shark's top-rated Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum on sale for $97 (originally $199.99).



Keep in mind that most of the offers from Walmart are on sale for record-low prices, and I don't expect to drop much further at Walmart's official Black Friday sale.

15 Black Friday best-sellers from Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $55 now $49 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $49. That's just $10 more than the record-low and the best price we've seen all year. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart

Ninja's four-quart air fryer has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's pre-Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97.99 at Walmart

This exact model was a best-seller at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and it's currently marked down to $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

TCL 32-inch S Class HD LED Smart TV: was $169.99 now $118 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small-screen budget TV, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $118. For that money, you're getting Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming and two high-speed HDMI inputs to connect your gaming consoles.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart

This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

This HP 14t is an excellent buy at $199 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $288 at Walmart

Amazon Robot vacuums are another Black Friday favorite, and the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum is on sale for $288. The Shark IQ features powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

Thanks to the Apple Watch 10 release, Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 9 on sale for a record-low price of $299 - beating Amazon's current offer. The Series 9 smartwatch packs Apple's S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $428 now $378 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another excellent big-screen budget option ahead of Black Friday and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? Likely not, but this is a cost-effective option if you’re looking for a cheap TV for casual viewing.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $568 at Walmart

We predict the popular Samsung Crystal TV will be a best-seller on Black Friday, and you can currently get the 75-inch model on sale for $568 - a record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a 2024 OLED TV, and I can't imagine the price will drop much further at Walmart's official Black Friday sale. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can also look forward to more bargains in our Black Friday TV deals guide and our Black Friday laptop deals roundup.