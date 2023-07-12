Try our Prime Day chatbot to find the best deals right now

When it comes to finding the very best Prime Day deals you have two choices.

First, you can keep your browser set to TechRadar and let our team do the hard work for you. After all, we are The Technology Experts - and we know what we're doing. Or you can put your faith in Google's not-always-helpful search results. We know which we'd choose.

But now there's a third option: ask our new Prime Day deals chatbot.

The Prime Day chatbot pulls in deals data from 300 writers across 50 Future websites including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, PC Gamer, Marie Claire, Golf Monthly and Live Science, then uses the AI smarts of OpenAI, the people behind ChatGPT, to answer your queries.

The great thing about it is that it's not just surfacing Amazon's own listings, or relying on some arcane algorithm to tell you what it thinks is the best deal - it's using the trustworthy editorial advice of people who spend their working days seeking to help you buy the best products at the best price.

It's important to note that it's not 100% perfect yet; we've only just launched this tool and it is a work in progress. But we suggest you give it a go and see what you think.

Try our Prime Day chatbot here

More Amazon Prime Day deals - US

More Amazon Prime Day deals - UK