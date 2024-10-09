These TheraGun Amazon Prime Day deals are going to pummel me into better shape for my Winter Arc training

Winter is almost upon us. It's cold, it's dark, and all you want to do is snuggle up in a blanket and reread your favorite books with a hot cup of coffee. However, for those of you following the Winter Arc trend on TikTok, it's time to grind: getting in the gym, or pulling on your thermals for some outdoor exercise, and staying consistent to achieve your goals. New Year's resolutions? Forget it: October is the new January now.

To that end, I've been searching for some Amazon Prime Day deals to help me stay on-track with my training.



As TechRadar's resident fitness and wearables guru, I've already got plenty of training aids, but one thing I don't have is a good massage gun. Fortunately, the TheraBody Prime Day deals on the TheraGun Prime (was $299, now $209), the TheraGun Relief (was $149, now $119) and the TheraGun Elite (was $349, now $279) means I have my pick.

According to our price-checking tool, the Prime and Relief Guns are at their lowest price ever, while the Elite rarely drops below $300, although we've seen it cheaper than this a couple of times. Each one is a great deal, depending on your individual needs, but we've broken the specifics down below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more TheraGun Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best TheraGun deals

TheraGun Relief: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

Save $30 on the cheapest TheraGun discounted during Prime Day, and probably the best for most people. It's a simple-to-use gun with three "speeds" or massage intensities, and three attachments to help target problem areas. The triangle shape allows you to hold it in several different ways to hit your back and other hard-to-reach places effectively.

TheraGun Prime: was $299 now $209 at Amazon

Save $90, or 30%, on the TheraGun Prime. With the same triangle shape, this now has five speeds, four heads, and the ability to connect to the TheraGun app for more advanced control. The app contains step-by-step instructions and programs to help guide your usage, as well as workouts.

TheraGun Elite: was $349 now $279 at Amazon

The biggest and baddest of the lot. Five swappable heads this time, more complete control over the force and speed of the percussive massage, and the ability to create presets in the TheraBody app and save them to the gun for offline use.

For me, I'm well and truly on board with the Winter Arc trend: after a spring full of marathon training, and an asthma flareup limiting my running over the summer, it's time to build some muscle and get my strength back over the colder months, with a few long, slow runs sprinkled in here and there.

This is why I'm looking at TheraGuns: massage guns are great for increasing range of motion and aiding short-term recovery, according to research. This makes them an excellent addition to any gym-bag, as you can target problem areas at home, especially the places foam rollers and other self-massage tools can't reach. I'm thinking sore, tight lower back muscles that get locked up during long runs, so I can hit back day the next day.

Do it during your post-gym TV-time, before the soreness sets in: this sort of optimization of your free time is excellent Winter Arc fodder.

