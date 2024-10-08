These cute and collectible Nintendo Switch controllers have never been cheaper than this Amazon Prime Day

The brilliant CRKD Neo S controller has hit a new lowest-ever price thanks to the ongoing Prime Dig Deal Days sale with huge savings on a wide range of attractive designs.

The CRKD Neo S is available now for just $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon in the US or only £38.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon in the UK. This represents some new lowest-ever prices in both regions.



The discounts are available on a wide range of designs this Amazon Prime Day, including the cute pink Blossom, firey Atomic Red, nostalgic Retro Gold, and the slick Classic Clear. Definitely spend a few moments checking out each design in case you find a favorite.

The CRKD Neo S is both a capable controller and a cute collectible. It's compatible with Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, and smart TVs making it a decent option if you play on any of those platforms. It's also compatible with CRKD's True Collection system, which lets you register your products to discover unique numbers and rarity ranking.

There are some seriously tempting savings on a wide range of CRKD Neo S models right now, with many available at new lowest-ever prices. There are loads of designs to choose from, including retro-inspired ones and translucent colors.

The CRKD Neo S has also hit a new lowest-ever price at Amazon in the UK. There are also loads of designs to pick from here, including the cute Splatoon-inspired Splatter model or the adorable pink Blossom.

We awarded this controller four out of five stars in our CRKD Neo S review. We were impressed with its highly portable compact size, plus its 8-and-a-half-hour battery life. It's also incredibly easy to set up and use right out of the box. This, along with its range of cool designs, would make it a fantastic gift for any Nintendo Switch owners.

