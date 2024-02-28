There's a massive spring sale at Target: save on Easter, TVs, decor and vacuums

March is almost here, which means Target is having a massive spring sale with deals on everything from swimsuits, luggage and Easter decor, to headphones, TVs, vacuums and more. To help you find all the top offers, I've scoured through Target's site to bring you all the best spring savings in one place.



Target's spring sale has something for everyone, whether you're going on a spring break trip and need new clothes or luggage, are preparing for the upcoming Easter holiday, or need a new TV or appliance, Target's Easter sale has you covered.



Below, I've listed links to Target's most popular sale categories, followed by today's 10 best deals. Some highlights include up to 40% off travel essentials, this Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to a fantastic price of $349.99, and Dyson's best-selling V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $379.99.



See more of the best deals at Target's spring sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

Target spring sale: the 10 best deals

Easter sale: decor, basket fillers and clothing from $5

Everything you need for the upcoming Easter holiday is at Target - decor, basket fillers and clothing for the whole family. You can find deals on Easter baskets, tableware, candy and Easter dresses, shirts and pants and shoes, with prices starting at just $5.

Spring break luggage sale: up to 40% off travel essentials

Looking to upgrade your luggage? Target's spring break sale is offering up to 40% off travel essentials, which includes backpacks, suitcases, duffle bags, and accessories like neck pillows and travel tags, with prices starting at just $3.99.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Target

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones - on sale for just $39.95. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your coffee maker to the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which is down to $129.99 at Target. That's a 35% discount and the best deal you can find right now. The VertuoPlus can brew a creamy espresso in minutes and features a 60-ounce water tank and a 10-count pods container.

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $133.99 now $113.89 at Target

Bissell carpet cleaners have become extremely popular, and Target has the Little Green ProHeat on sale for $113.89. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner features Heatwave Technology to help maintain water temperature while you can clean to remove spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: was $279.99 now $174.99 at Target

Amazon's Tartget's spring sale includes impressive vacuum deals like the top-rated Roomba 675 on sale for $174.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $379.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Target

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV deal, Target has this Hisense 65-inch A6 Series on sale for an incredible price of $349.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Target

Another big-screen budget option is the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV for only $379.99. The TCL TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

You can see more of today's best TV deals and shop home bargains with our coffee maker sales guide and our Dyson Vacuum sales roundup.