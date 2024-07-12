The powerful Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is £250 off ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon with tech deals galore, which means competitors are stepping up their sales. Box currently has the Gigabyte G5 laptop listed for £150 off, now with a coupon to save an additional £100. You can get the Gigabyte G Series G5 Gaming Laptop at Box for £749.99 (was £999.99).

That's the total discount for the Gigabyte G5 with the initial discount plus the coupon. The G5 was a fairly affordable laptop for the specs it had to begin with, but the stacked discounts, in particular, make it a deal that's tough to beat, especially for an upgraded model like this one.

Today's best Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop deal

Gigabyte G Series G5 Gaming Laptop: was £999.99 now £849.99 at Box

The Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop is running at its most budget-friendly price of the season at Box. This model includes a Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU, supporting full HD resolution up to 1920x1080 and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also features a modern 13th gen Intel Core, 512 GB of space, and 16 GB of RAM. These specs point to a mid-tier laptop that can capably multitask, though gamers who like to hoard their apps might have a harder time with the storage. Overall, it's an affordable investment for anyone looking for an upgrade for their aging gaming laptop.

In its Gigabyte G5 Review, TechRadar highlights its display, portability, and quietness, even during intense gaming. Gigabyte G5 comes with a 13th gen Intel Core i5-13500H, equipped with 12 cores to effectively manage tasks. The Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 is the cheapest graphics card of Nvidia's 40 series, but still elevates this G5 to the latest generation of AI-supported graphics quality. Its 15.6-inch screen supports full HD up to a 1920x1080 resolution. These specs, plus the G5's 16 GB or RAM and 512 GB of storage, offer more than enough support to multitask on a gaming laptop.

