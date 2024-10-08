The Google Pixel Watch 2 is 46% off for Prime Day, a historic price cut - don't miss out

An excellent deal for Android users

Fitbit and Google have put out some very good discounts throughout the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale so far, but this is by far the best. Right now, you can get the Google Pixel Watch 2 down from $373 to just $199 on Amazon, its lowest price ever and a 46% discount.

This is the more expensive LTE version too, which can be combined with a data plan to access the internet independently from a phone. The deal is available in all colorways.

You can also get the Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch even cheaper, at a 32% discount from $249.99 down to just $170.99 on Amazon. It's the same great watch but without the LTE connectivity, saving you even more money if you don't need that feature.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Pixel Watch deals in your region.

Get the Amazon Prime Day Pixel Watch 2 deal here:

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $373 now $199 on Amazon
This is an incredible, lowest-ever 46% discount on last year's excellent Google Pixel Watch 2, retaining the gorgeous teardrop design and Fitbit-powered tracking while offering LTE connectivity. An awesome Wear OS smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi only: was $249.99 now $170.99 at Amazon
The Wi-Fi-only version of Google's Wear OS watch is also cheaper than ever, with a slightly smaller 32% discount. Advanced heart rate tracking sensors, beautiful teardrop AMOLED screen, and an Apple Watch-beating 24-hour battery life.

