The best early Prime Day TV deals 2024: 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $73.99

Early Prime Day TV deals are live on Amazon's site, which means you can score record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED displays. As a deals editor for TechRadar specializing in TV sales, I've gone through today's early offers and listed the 11 best Prime Day TV deals below.
While this year's Amazon Prime Day sale officially kicks off on October 8 and 9, the retailer has released early offers, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on TVs. You'll find up to $1,000 in savings from brands like Samsung, LG, Insignia, and Amazon's best-selling Fire TV lineup, with prices starting at just $73.99.
Some stand-out offers include the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $189.99 (originally $299.99), LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $996.99 (originally $1,999.99), and Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV on sale for $415.99 (originally $599.99).
Some of Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals require a Prime membership, which I've noted below. If you aren't a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, allowing you to shop for tomorrow's sale. All the TVs listed below include record-low prices that I doubt will be discounted further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
- 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV: was
$129.99now $73.99
- 48-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV: was
$1,999.99now $996.99
- 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV: was
$299.99now $189.99
- 55-inch Amazon Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was
$599.99now $415.99
- 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was
$759.99now $597.99
- 86-inch LG UQ7590 4K Smart TV: was
$1,299.99now $996.99
- OLED TVs: deals from $999.99
The 11 best early Prime Day TV deals
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $73.99 at Amazon
Are you looking for the cheapest Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $73.99 - a record-low price. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Prime only: Amazon's cheapest Fire TV deal is this 32-inch 2-Series TV on sale for only $99.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
This is an incredible deal on a mid-size 4K smart display. The best-selling Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Prime Day deal is a record-low price.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon
Prime only: Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.
Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon
Prime only: Today's early Prime Day sale has dropped Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED to a new record-low price. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise budget range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming.
Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $339.99 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $339.99. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon
Prime only: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $597.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.
LG UQ7590 86-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $996.99 on Amazon
If you're looking for a massive display, Amazon has LG's 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $996.99. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price and an excellent value for a TV of this size. The LG TV features an advanced α7 Gen5 AI processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite impressive for a TV, as this refresh rate would be more at home with a standard gaming monitor.
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
My favorite early Prime Day deal is LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV, which is on sale for the lowest price ever. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon
The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.
Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon
Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,397.99 - a new record-low.
You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.
