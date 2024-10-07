The best early Prime Day TV deals 2024: 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $73.99

Early Prime Day TV deals are live on Amazon's site, which means you can score record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED displays. As a deals editor for TechRadar specializing in TV sales, I've gone through today's early offers and listed the 11 best Prime Day TV deals below.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals



While this year's Amazon Prime Day sale officially kicks off on October 8 and 9, the retailer has released early offers, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on TVs. You'll find up to $1,000 in savings from brands like Samsung, LG, Insignia, and Amazon's best-selling Fire TV lineup, with prices starting at just $73.99.



Some stand-out offers include the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $189.99 (originally $299.99), LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $996.99 (originally $1,999.99), and Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV on sale for $415.99 (originally $599.99).



Some of Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals require a Prime membership, which I've noted below. If you aren't a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, allowing you to shop for tomorrow's sale. All the TVs listed below include record-low prices that I doubt will be discounted further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

The best Prime Day TV deals at glance

The 11 best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $73.99 at Amazon

Are you looking for the cheapest Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $73.99 - a record-low price. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Amazon's cheapest Fire TV deal is this 32-inch 2-Series TV on sale for only $99.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible deal on a mid-size 4K smart display. The best-selling Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Prime Day deal is a record-low price.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Today's early Prime Day sale has dropped Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED to a new record-low price. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise budget range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $339.99. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $597.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

LG UQ7590 86-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $996.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a massive display, Amazon has LG's 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $996.99. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price and an excellent value for a TV of this size. The LG TV features an advanced α7 Gen5 AI processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite impressive for a TV, as this refresh rate would be more at home with a standard gaming monitor.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

My favorite early Prime Day deal is LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV, which is on sale for the lowest price ever. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,397.99 - a new record-low.

More early Prime Day deals

You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.