The 61 best early Prime Day deals that are actually worth buying

It's the weekend before Amazon Prime Day, which means hundreds of deals are already live across its site on everything from OLED TVs, headphones, and smart home devices to air fryers, robot vacuums, electric toothbrushes, and more.

As a deals editor, it's my job to sort through sales and find the best bargains, I've listed today's 61 best early Prime Day deals. I've selected each item based on how good the deal actually is using product price history and comparing the discounts at last year's sale. That means that most of the offers are on sale for record-low prices and I don't anticipate you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.



I've listed my top 10 picks, including the Ninja Air Fryer Pro for $89.99, the Blink Mini security for only $14.99, and Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV for $699.99. You'll then find the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, TVs, appliances, Apple products, headphones, and beauty items.



Keep in mind that most offers require an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy the full discount. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will last until next week's sale (July 16 - 17).

My top 10 early Prime Day deal picks

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are still super-popular and this top-rated deluxe version of the Little Green is on sale for $99 for Prime Day. This matches the record-low for this particular model, although the standard version has been $10 cheaper in the past. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

My personal favorite early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Blink Mini on sale for an incredible price of just $14.99. The indoor HD camera features night vision and two-way audio and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Prime members can get a first-time discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. Perfect for families, the five-quart air fryer can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate and features a compact design so it can easily fit on your countertop.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $164.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for an incredible price of $49.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe, beating the previous record-low by $5. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

The best early Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so I can turn on lights and appliances using just my voice.

Echo Pop smart speaker: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Pop just dropped to $17.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just received a 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $24.99. The smart speaker delivers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $119.98 $56.98 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and this early Prime Day bundle includes a Sengled smart bulb for $56.98 - a massive 53% discount. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub, allowing you to control the included light bulb.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a big $50 discount as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $99.99 - a new record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

You can score a 50% discount on the Echo Show 5, which brings the price down to $49.99 - an all-time low. The 3rd generation Echo Show features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras on sale for a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. They offer 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Camera is getting a massive 40% discount at today's early Prime Day sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge 40% price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

The best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also matches the previous record-low price.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99 - a fantastic deal for a TV of this size.

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming with 144Hz support, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and it’s unlikely to go lower on Prime Day.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $347.76 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

A solidly mid-range option, the Sony 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money before its price drop but now is even better value if you want a large LED TV. It uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance whatever you’re watching, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

The best early Prime Day appliance deals

Cosori Mini Air Fryer 2.1 Qt, 4-in-1 Small Airfryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This limited time deal has brought the cost of this mini air fryer down to the lowest we've ever seen. Weighing less than 5lbs, Cosori’s mini air fryer is ideal for squeezing into compact spaces if you have limited countertop space. For an air fryer as small as it is, it doesn’t fall short in versatility with its four different settings Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat allowing you to easily customize your cooking.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Air fry, bake, roast, or dehydrate, the Instant Vortex Plus is a simple-to-use cooking appliance - especially if this you're a first-time air fryer owner. We'd recommend the Instant Vortex Plus if quiet cooking and crispy results are what you're after, and if you're already an established air fryer user, it's a great option to go for if you're looking to explore cooking options. A 41% price drop may not seem a lot for some, but for an air fryer of this standard, it doesn't get better than this.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $129 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. This specific model comes in a stainless steel grey finish and features 25 customizable smart programs for quick and easy meals.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this Ninja DZ201 down to a great low price right now ahead of Prime Day. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday, today's price is just $10 more than the cheapest we've seen so far this year. In any case, this one boasts an 8qt capacity, dual cooking zones and six preset functions to make preparing several meals a breeze.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you've got a little more space to work with in your kitchen, you could consider the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker that's currently on sale at Amazon. This mid-sized machine features a decent 48-ounce reservoir and enough overhead space to fill a travel mug - perfect if you like to make a quick and easy morning coffee to take on the road with you.

Breville Barista Touch coffee machine: was $995.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

A price listing like this isn't a common occurrence for the Breville Barista Touch. Fitted with its own coffee bean grinder, the Breville Barista Touch is an easy-to-use coffee machine that doesn't require a whole ton of knowledge or experience. With its handy touch screen, you can adjust the strength of your beverages and milk texture to make the perfect coffee to suit your tastes - and can save up to eight personalized drinks to save you even more time.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

KitchenAid is still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This decent $70 discount on one of the Classic models definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

We rate Shark as one of the best vacuum manufacturers here at TechRadar, so the fact you can get one of their excellent pet vacuums for under $150 is not to be missed. Especially when we haven't seen this low price since last Black Friday. Expect strong suction, up to 40 minutes of runtime and a handy crevice tool to get into hard-to-reach areas. It's good value for money all around.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $294.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $294.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

The best early Prime Day Apple deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is always a best-seller during Prime Day, and Amazon has the tracking device on sale for a record-low price of $24.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is available for just $189, which is $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. It offers all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is on sale for $299, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249, which is the best deal you can find right now. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $319 at Amazon

My favorite early Prime Day Apple deal is the 10.9 iPad on sale for just $324 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $559 at Amazon

Here's the biggest price cut yet on the latest 11-inch iPad Air that only launched back in May. In terms of new features, the latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the previous M1 version. It also boasts an all-day battery life, a 12MP landscape front camera, Touch ID and Apple Pencil Pro support. Overall, it's a great tablet if you're looking for a balance of price and performance for regular use and some creative tasks.