The 35 best early Black Friday deals live at Amazon - AirPods, vacuums, TVs and more

If you're looking to shop early Black Friday deals, then Amazon is your best destination, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling items like AirPods, robot vacuums, air fryers, OLED TVs, Christmas decor, and Amazon's own best-selling devices. There are so many good early Black Friday deals at Amazon that I've decided to round up the 35 best offers for you that I recommend buying right now.



You first might ask, why should I buy Black Friday deals now instead of waiting till November 24? The short answer is that retailers like Amazon no longer hold on to their best deals for Black Friday proper; instead, you'll find early sales released throughout November to help consumers spread out their holiday shopping and avoid the craze of Black Friday.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, followed by today's 35 best offers on kitchen appliances, gift ideas, vacuums, Apple devices, TVs, and more. Some highlights include the best-selling Amazon Fire TV stick on sale for just $19.99, the stunning 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99, and the popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum marked down to just $159 - the lowest price.



Shop more of the best early Black Friday Amazon deals below, and remember that most of today's offers include record-low prices, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better offer at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Amazon early Black Friday sale - the 15 best deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for $23.99 at Amazon - just $1 more than the cheapest price. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $21.24 at Amazon

These best-selling coffee mugs would make a great gift idea and Amazon's Black Friday sale has the set on sale for just $21.24. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 ahead of Black Friday, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Bedsure Fleece Bed Blankets Queen Size: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This cozy (and large) fleece blanket has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's now on sale for just $24.99 for Black Friday. Available in several different color choices, the queen-size blanket is made with premium microfiber so you can stay warm and comfortable at a super adorable price.

Govee Smart Electric Kettle: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Govee Smart Electric Kettle would make a great Christmas gift this year, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout. The smart kettle can be controlled with the compatible app or your voice and features a precise spout with a counterbalanced handle so you can pour like a pro.

Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $79.99 at Amazon

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $79.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $249 now $175 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $175 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 7-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: If you're looking for the ultimate air fryer, the Ninja Foodi DualZone FlexBasket boasts two 3.5 qt baskets, so you can air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate two different foods at the same time. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $80 off the price, bringing the air fryer down to a record low of $99.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $159 at Amazon

Lowest price: Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $159 - a new record-low price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $118.44 now $106.44 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $106.44.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $619.99 now $257.55 at Amazon

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include a massive $363 discount on this beautiful, pre-lit, artificial tree. The top-rated Carolina Pine from National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall with a 61-inch base diameter and is pre-lit with 750 lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $86.88 - the lowest price we've seen in months and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

After running out of stock, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $299.99 this week. That's just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find right now. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

You can also get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen and another first-time discount for Amazon's premium streaming device. The 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Blink Mini security camera (3 cameras): was $99.98 now $39.98 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the three-camera bundle on sale for $39.99, thanks to Amazon's massive 60% discount. The indoor HD camera works features two-way audio and night vision and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Outdoor Security two Camera system (3rd gen): was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $89.99. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor two-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale.