Target just launched its Presidents' Day sale - here are the 11 best deals I recommend
Save on TVs, furniture, Apple devices, mattresses and appliances
Target has officially launched its 4-day Presidents' Day sale with sitewide deals on clothing, TVs, furniture, Apple devices, appliances, and mattresses. There are plenty of discounts to check out today and I've scoured the entire site to bring you the 11 best deals from Target's Presidents' Day sale.
• Shop Target's full Presidents' Day sale
Below, I've listed the most popular categories from Target's President's Day sale, including 20% off clothing for the whole family, 40% off furniture, cheap TVs from $359.99, and 30% off outdoor furniture and rugs. You'll also find the 11 best deals from the sale, and some highlights include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189.99, this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $379.99, and this Serta Memory Foam Gel mattress on sale for just $251.30.
See more of today's best deals from Target's Presidents' Day sale below, and keep in mind that the 4-day sale ends on Monday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more of today's top bargains, you can see our Presidents' Day sales guide for all the best deals around the web.
Target Presidents' Day sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches from $99
- Baby: up to 25% off seats, toys and high chairs
- Clothing: 20% off jeans, tees and shoes
- Furniture: 40% off dining, chairs & patio
- Headphones: up to 20% off Beats, Sony and JLab
- Laptops: Chromebooks from $139.99
- Kitchen: up to 40% off appliances and cookware
- Mattresses: deals from $119.99
- Outdoor: 30% outdoor furniture & rugs
- TVs: up to 40% off smart TVs
- Vacuums: up to 30% off iRobot, Hoover and Shark
Target Presidents' Day sale - the 11 best deals
Presidents' Day furniture sale: up to 40% off at Target
Target's Presidents' Day furniture sale is one of the most popular offers from the retailer, with up to 40% off furniture and decor – including desks, consoles, sofas, nursery, cabinets, and patio sets. You'll find several different styles from popular brands like Opalhouse, Threshold, Project 62, and more.
Serta Medium Firm 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress: from
$359 now $251.30 at Target
Target's Presidents' Day sale includes cheap deals on mattresses, like this Serta Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam on sale for $251.30 for the queen size. The Serta mattress provides a cool, supportive gel memory foam that conforms to your body; plus, you get an impressive 10-year warranty.
Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was
$119 now $89 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $89 at Target's Presidents' Day sale. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.
Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was
$429.99 now $379.99 at Target
The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $379.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$129 now $89.99 at Target
Today's cheapest AirPods deal from Target's Presidents' Day sale is the AirPods 2 for just $89.99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Target's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
$249.99 now $189.99 at Target
The AirPods Pro 2 are another holiday best-seller, and Target has the noise-canceling earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $249.99 at Target
Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.
Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was
$449 now $349 at Target
Target's President's Day sale also includes the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.
LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$349.99 now $329.99 at Target
This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is down to $329.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was
$449.99 now $379.99 at Target
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV deal, Target has this Hisense 65-inch A6 Series on sale for just $379.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was
$449.99 now $379.99 at Target
Another big-screen budget option is the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV for only $379.99. The TCL TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.
