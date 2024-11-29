Stop the presses! The best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deal just landed 10 minutes before my shift ends

Folks, if you’ve been eyeing up the Meta Quest 3 – the superior and pricier of Meta’s VR headsets – and wishing it had a Black Friday deal, you’re in luck; it does! And I’ve seen it minutes before I’m meant to clock off for the day.

It’s identical to the Meta Quest 3S deal, which landed earlier in the week. This means that while the headset isn’t technically discounted, you get a free $75 Amazon gift card if you use code QUESTBF at checkout – which you can use to shop the best Black Friday deals at Amazon or anything else it has on offer.

This is easily the best Black Friday Minute Quest 3 deal I’ve seen, and unless things get truly out of hand, this is the best deal I expect we’ll see before midnight on Cyber Monday.

The best ever Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deal

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was £289.99 now £275 at Argos This Black Friday, Amazon is giving you a Meta Quest 3, a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a free $75 gift card (if you use code QUESTBF). It almost certainly won't get better than this for one of the world's best VR headsets.

See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Amazon

I don’t have long, so here’s a lightning-fast rundown of why the Meta Quest 3 is better than the 3S.

Overall, the two headsets are very similar. With an identical Horizon operating system and Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, they can both run all the same games and apps, including the superb Batman: Arkham Shadow.

But, the Meta Quest 3 has a better screen: a 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye dual-display setup instead of the 1832 x 1920 per eye single display you’ll get with the Meta Quest 3S. It also relies on a slimmer pancake lens setup, which I find makes the headset a little comfier and won’t cause the blurriness at the fringes of your field of view that the Quest 3S’ fresnel lenses will.

And if you’re still reading this, what are you doing? Go get this deal, and I’ll see you all later. Happy Black Friday!

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US