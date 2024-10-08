Stop everything, Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ears just dropped to their lowest ever price!

Friends, it's time: the modern classic Sony WH-1000XM4 have just dropped to only £179.99 at Amazon (original RRP £349) – ie. their lowest ever price!

They're not getting any younger and neither are we; I've been heaping praise on Sony's slightly older over-ear noise cancelling headphones since their launch in August 2020 – not that they need it! They're still the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy (look, they're still right at the top of that particular buying guide to prove it) and now, you get to save more than ever before thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.

To clarify, my favourite WH-1000XM4 have never been this affordable, so if you've been waiting for a deal on a set, now is the time, friend.



Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £179 at Amazon

This discount is the lowest price we've ever seen for these superb Sony noise-cancelling headphones – by a whole tenner! Although the listed saving is 7%, a quick glance at the original RRP proves you're saving a whopping 48% on the original asking fee. You'd have to spend a lot more to get your hands on ANC over-ears that out-perform these Sony stunners. This is the best price yet on what is truly a modern classic – and they may not be around for much longer. Bargain!

Sony headphones always sit among the very best headphones on the market – and of course, they feature heavily in our best Sony headphones and earbuds roundup.

They're ideal for working from home (while the neighbors house-train their new puppy. Joy!), or walking to work safe in the knowledge you're wearing cans that may as well say "please do not talk to me" on each ear cup – although there are helpful features to facilitate conversing, if you did want to make small-talk…

Products rarely achieve the full five stars under intense review at TechRadar, and here we have a set of headphones that does – in fact, I'd never felt more sure of a five-star verdict than when reviewing these.

Thinking you might wait for the next big sales event to snap 'em up? I get it, but do note that discounts such as these probably won't happen again until Black Friday and that's a lot of time waiting/scrolling/hoping when you could be listening to top-notch music. Also, it's adding a bit of stress to your plate and I don't want that.

If you're stuck trying to decide whether to go older or newer, a gander at our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 can help – but again, the XM5 are a pricier buy. I know which I'm opting for…

