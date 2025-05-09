Still stuck for a Mother's Day gift? Amazon AU's got up to 15% off egift cards, just sayin'

Mother's Day is this Sunday and whether you're staying home to watch the footy together or driving hours to surprise her on Sunday morning, Amazon's got a deal for you. If you’re stumped for a specific gift to get her, you can snag discounts on a range of digital gift cards – from food delivery apps, to meal subscriptions and refuelling the car.

While there's some great no-delivery Mother's Day gift ideas – and even some perfect picks that’ll be delivered in a matter of hours from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys – you're running out of time if you haven't secured mum a gift already.

We're here to help you do better than just flowers and chocolate. Pair the two classics with an online gift card from Amazon – immediately arriving via email – and you can save while letting mum shop with free money.

Right now you can get AU$5 back in promo credit when you spend AU$100 on an Amazon gift card, AU$10 off Uber and Doordash gift cards, 3% off Visa cards for groceries and fuel and a whopping 15% off Hello Fresh.

Take 15% off HelloFresh gift cards

Save up to AU$45 Whether you'll be cooking these meals up or just giving mum an easier time of trying to think of what's for dinner, HelloFresh is a wonderful option – especially now it's discounted. If you're trying to simplify dinner or simply stop getting takeaway every Friday night, Hello Fresh's easy and delicious recipes take the pain out of those times when you can't be bothered to cook. All you have to do is follow the simple steps on the recipe – no shopping or brainstorming required.

Spend AU$100, get AU$5 back with Amazon gift cards Let mum shop for herself and save a few bucks while doing so with this deal. Mum gets AU$100 to spend on whatever she wants on Amazon, while you get a little AU$5 discount on your next purchase. The best part is, there's no expiration date on Amazon gift cards, so mum can wait until there's a great deal on something she really wants. Act quickly though, this offer is only available for the first 2000 orders.

10% off Uber, Doordash and Uber Eats gift cards

Save up to AU$50 The best part of this deal is that you don't need to order in this weekend to take advantage. While it might feel weird to buy in advance, you'll be saving money in the long run by snagging a discounted gift card. And just think, a month from now when you're dying for a pizza, it'll feel like it was free.

3% off Visa gift cards for groceries, fuel and more

Save up to AU$15

We're not going to pretend that 3% is the biggest saving in the world, but when it comes to necessary purchases like groceries and petrol, every dollar counts. You'll save a maximum of AU$15 with this deal, but that could make your servo snacks free. Win!