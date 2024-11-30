Stay warm this winter with a Solo Stove smokeless fire pit that's just $229 for Black Friday
The Bonfire 2.0 is just 20 pounds and easy to clean
Black Friday is chugging along, and we're now well into the evening – at least for me, as I'm reporting from New Jersey – and it's a little chilly. So this discount on the Solostove – a smokeless fire pit – to just $229 certainly has me intrigued.
While it’s not the largest discount ever on the Bonfire 2.0, it’s $20 off a portable fire pit with a stand that magically doesn’t produce smoke – this way, you can roast marshmallows on an open fire smoke-free.
To simplify cleaning – basically an afterthought – you can slide out a plate on the bottom to catch debris and ash.
At just 20 pounds, you can comfortably keep the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 in your backyard or patio but don't be afraid to take it with you since a carrying case is included. Whether you want to use it to roast marshmallows or just keep warm on a chilly night, it's a smokeless experience. Right now, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is just $229.99 on Amazon.
One of the more unique aspects of the Bonfire 2.0 is that while it’s designed to accommodate up to six people, it’s still portable, weighing in at just 20 pounds. Fear not; groups of six will be able to comfortably roast items or get some warmth around the open flame, thanks to a 19.5-inch top.
Unlike some other cheaper or even more expensive firepits, the Solo Stove is a looker in the best way possible. It’s a sleek, modern silver stainless steel finish, constructed with 304 stainless steel and finished with a high-ceramic coating.
Enabling Solo Stove's trademark of a smokeless experience are machine-drilled holes near the top that deliver 360-degree airflow technology. It’s pretty cool in action, and you’ll be able to easily bring it with you, like to the beach, a trip up north, or really anywhere outside.
Whether you’ve been looking for a Solo Stove specifically or simply want a firepit, this is a pretty solid deal on a full-size unit that stops the smoke. Score it now on Amazon for just $229, and Prime members score free, fast shipping.
