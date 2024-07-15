Sony's best cheap headphones have dropped to a record-low price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t technically start until tomorrow, but there are already great deals happening.

One big highlight is perfect for those who want an awesome pair of headphones that also happen to be super cheap. Those headphones are the Sony WH-CH520 for $38 (was $59.99) at Amazon. We’re big fans of the Sony made cans with them shooting up our list of the best cheap headphones since we reviewed them in 2023. They offer well-balanced sound, good battery life, and even Bluetooth multi-point pairing.

The Sony WH-CH520 have never got lower than this. The nearest price cut was dipping to $39.99 in May 2024 but this deal makes them ever so slightly cheaper and more irresistible.

At this price, they’re truly unbeatable for anyone seeking the best headphones without spending a fortune.

Today’s best Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even at their regular price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. You get a phenomenal battery life of 50 hours along with very well-balanced sound and app support to get things just how you like them. There’s no active noise cancellation or 3.5mm jack but those are small concessions to make for such well-priced cans. Multipoint support sweetens the deal if you plan on using two devices at once like your phone and laptop.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review, we declared these headphones as “some of the best cheap headphones you can buy”. They might lack certain extras like a 3.5mm jack and active noise cancellation but the essentials are here.

There’s well-balanced sound with depth and highly capable mids, while the Sony Headphones app means you can adjust things further via the equalizer if you like to customize your listening experience.

There’s also an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours so you can easily wear these throughout your commute or travels all week long.

The Sony WH-CH520 may not feel like the most premium of headphones but they pack a punch where it counts competing well with the best wireless headphones and proving an unmissable bargain.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day headphone deals have started out incredibly strong but there are other wireless headphone deals around if you prefer to spend more or the Sony WH-CH520 lack something crucial for you.

