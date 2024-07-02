Save up to $90 on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Watch 6 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale

Smartwatches can do more than just tell you the time. Just in time for summer, Best Buy's 4th of July has a sale on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series for any Samsung customers who need the latest smart features strapped to their wrist. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series for up to 30% off at Best Buy.



The deal is on all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 variations, not just a particular one. That said, the total discount differs depending on the model. These smartwatches separate themselves based on size, connectivity, and material. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm BT is 30% off for $209.99 (was $299.99). Meanwhile, the most expensive is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch 47mm LTE, which is about 17% off for $399.99 (was $479.99). These are back to the lowest prices we've seen for these smartwatches, so they're worth getting now at this year's 4th of July sales event if you need a Samsung-compatible smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: now up to 30% off at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series features several models, from the standard lightweight aluminum smartwatch to the heavier but elegant Classic design. Just make sure you get the right size (between 40mm and 47mm) and figure out whether you want Bluetooth and LTE. It doesn't matter if you choose the regular 6 or 6 Classic because the two smartwatch models share the same features. This Best Buy deal brings the smartwatches back to their lowest price this year, which is perfect for buying a smartwatch before summer vacation.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic aren't quite the same. The 6 Classic features a heavier, larger body with a bold bezel that leans into the old-fashioned look. However, they share the same specs, including displays, batteries, and processors. They're also virtually identical on the inside with the Wear OS 4 and Galaxy Watch UI 5 software running its applications.

So there isn't a downside to picking the regular Watch 6 over the Classic. In fact, some people prefer it because it's more lightweight. Just choose the smartwatch that best fits your aesthetic and budget, and then pin down the size you need and whether or not you want data. Otherwise, your watch will need to connect with your phone via Bluetooth to transfer information and updates.

To learn more about Samsung smartwatches, check out TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review. We also have a roundup of the best smartwatches to help you decide which wearables to buy today.