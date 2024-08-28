Samsung's massive Labor Day sale is slashing prices on TVs: save up to $3,500

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.