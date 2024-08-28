Samsung's massive Labor Day sale is slashing prices on TVs: save up to $3,500
Shop record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
All your favorite Labor Day sales are starting to arrive, including the tech giant Samsung, which just launched a huge sitewide sale. Unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on Samsung 4K, QLED, and QLED TVs, with up to $3,500 in savings and prices starting at just $299.99.
• Shop Samsung's full Labor Day sale
I've listed the best Samsung Labor Day TV deals below, which include a range of sizes, features, and prices. What is the one thing they all have in common? All the deals listed below are down to record-low prices, which means we've never seen a better offer. Some of my favorite offers include Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99 (it was $1,599.99), Samsung's popular 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $579.99 (it was $699.99) and TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $2,599.99).
Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, and visit our Labor Day TV sales guide for all the top offers from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Samsung Labor Day sale: today's best TV deals
Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $569.99 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $779.99 at Samsung
The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and Samsung has the 55-inch version on sale for a fantastic price of $779.99. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.
Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung
Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $400 discount, on sale for $1,199.99 - a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung
If you want to buy the latest model Frame TV, Samsung has the 55-inch display for $1,199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.
Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung
Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.
Samsung 75-Inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy
This 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD TV is $1,500 off, thanks to today's Labor Day sale. Its mini-LED technology enables impressive contrast and color that rivals OLED counterparts, especially with its bright, anti-glare screen. Its 4K UHD resolution also means it can display lifelike images with four times the number of pixels than a standard HD TV. As a smart TV, the QN90C also supports Alexa as a voice assistant and incorporates popular streaming platforms like Netflix into its UI.
Samsung Q80C 98-inch 4K QLED TV: was $7,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung
As we've said countless times, we love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant picture quality, strong brightness, and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review, but in our testing of this monster-sized 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability – even as a premium QLED display. This is a smart buy if you're after a large set with superior brightness, contrast, and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching shows and movies.
Shop more of the best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: Apple, Keurig, Dyson & Samsung from $19
- Appliances: 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $80
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & smart home
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses, starting at $599
- Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG & Sony from $169
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + free two pillows
- Home Depot: up to 40% off select appliances
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals from $499
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, Adidas, Skims & more
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattress and base
- Samsung: $1,500 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to 15% off luxury mattresses
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, laptops & TVs
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.