Samsung's Labor Day sale drops the S90D OLED TV to a record-low price of $1,199.99

It's nearly September, which means Labor Day sales are starting to arrive with impressive deals on premium displays. In fact, Samsung has just launched its official Labor Day sale with an incredible price drop on its latest OLED TV. Right now, you can get the Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED 4K UHD Smart TV on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99). That's a $400 discount and a record-low price. A deal so good that we don't expect the price to drop further at next week's official Labor Day TV sales event.



There are plenty of reasons to buy a Samsung OLED TV, especially the self-lighting pixel technology that enables more precise color and contrast. Plus, a price this low is generous for a TV that just came out this year. While the 48-inch Samsung S90D 2024 model is at its cheapest price, you can still get larger sizes for impressively low prices. For example, the 77-inch TV is over $1,000 off, but it's also more than twice the price of the modestly sized 48-inch TV.

The Samsung S90D OLED 4K Smart TV is a budget OLED option that performs almost as well as more expensive competitors. TechRadar noted its impressive tone mapping in its preview despite the smaller screen without Dolby Vision HDR. It still delivers high-quality HDR during long watches and gaming, which it supports with its 144 Hz refresh rate and built-in gaming capabilities. This is the lowest price for the 48-inch S90D TV since launch, which also sweetens the deal.

The Samsung S90D is considered Samsung's budget OLED option. This is the first series to include smaller sizes like the 48-inch model on sale. Despite lacking Dolby Vision HDR, it seems to do just fine without it. TechRadar noted its impressive tone mapping that rivaled brighter, larger screens and natural-sounding audio with solid depth and delivery without a soundbar during testing. It also supports 4K 120Hz and 144Hz gaming on all four of its HDMI ports, plus variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. In short, it's a fine pick for anyone looking for film or gaming as entertainment.

