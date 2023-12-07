Samsung launches big Christmas cashback promotion on phones, TVs, buds and more

Samsung has launched a new cashback promotion that can help you save up to an extra £300 on some of the manufacturer's top tech during the Christmas sales. A wide variety of products are eligible, including many best-rated TVs, phones, earbuds, tablets, laptops, appliances and smartwatches.

Samsung cashback deals Galaxy S23: £100

Galaxy A54: £100

Galaxy Buds2 Pro: £80

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: £200

S90C OLED TV: £200

Galaxy Watch 6: £75



View the full list at Samsung



The amount of cashback you get depends on the product, but some of the biggest returns include up to £200 off this year's best TV, the S90C OLED, £200 off the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and a £100 rebate on an excellent mid-range phone, the Galaxy A54.

Combine this with the latest offers and trade-in deals on these popular products and you can come away with a bargain. You can check out the full list of cashback rewards and see if anything grabs you, or look at the standout offers we've gathered below if you need some ideas for yourself or some gift inspiration.

Just make sure you purchase your chosen item from one of the eligible retailers and then claim your cashback within 30 days of ordering at the Samsung redemption site. Most major names are included, such as Amazon (just make sure it's shipped and sold by Amazon and not a third-party seller), Currys and Very, as well as some mobile networks, independent retailers and Samsung's official store.

This latest promotion ends on December 21.

Today's best Samsung deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £2,899 now £1,499.99 at John Lewis

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to £1,499 at John Lewis after you claim the £200 in cashback through Samsung after the TV arrives. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was £799 now £579 at AO

AO has already taken £120 off Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, but the extra £100 cashback brings it down even further to £579. As we wrote in our four-star Samsung Galaxy S23 review, the device is an excellent and powerful handset and one of the best smartphones in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was £219 now £129 at Amazon

This is the lowest these buds have ever been once you get the £80 cashback from Samsung, beating the Black Friday price by £20. It's a great deal for some premium earbuds that we gave 4.5 stars to in our Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also well made and are comfortable to wear.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was £449 now £349 at Samsung

This is an excellent budget smartphone, as we discovered in our four-star Samsung Galaxy A54 review. As part of this latest promotion, you can now get £100 cashback on the mid-range device. It's an excellent buy if you need a modern and capable smartphone for everyday use.

Need any more inspiration for what to buy this year? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas gift ideas and get ready for the upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK.