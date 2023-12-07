Samsung launches big Christmas cashback promotion on phones, TVs, buds and more
Save up to £300 on the manufacturer's top tech this month
Samsung has launched a new cashback promotion that can help you save up to an extra £300 on some of the manufacturer's top tech during the Christmas sales. A wide variety of products are eligible, including many best-rated TVs, phones, earbuds, tablets, laptops, appliances and smartwatches.
Galaxy S23: £100
Galaxy A54: £100
Galaxy Buds2 Pro: £80
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: £200
S90C OLED TV: £200
Galaxy Watch 6: £75
View the full list at Samsung
The amount of cashback you get depends on the product, but some of the biggest returns include up to £200 off this year's best TV, the S90C OLED, £200 off the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and a £100 rebate on an excellent mid-range phone, the Galaxy A54.
Combine this with the latest offers and trade-in deals on these popular products and you can come away with a bargain. You can check out the full list of cashback rewards and see if anything grabs you, or look at the standout offers we've gathered below if you need some ideas for yourself or some gift inspiration.
Just make sure you purchase your chosen item from one of the eligible retailers and then claim your cashback within 30 days of ordering at the Samsung redemption site. Most major names are included, such as Amazon (just make sure it's shipped and sold by Amazon and not a third-party seller), Currys and Very, as well as some mobile networks, independent retailers and Samsung's official store.
This latest promotion ends on December 21.
Today's best Samsung deals
Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was
£2,899 now £1,499.99 at John Lewis
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to £1,499 at John Lewis after you claim the £200 in cashback through Samsung after the TV arrives. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner.
Samsung Galaxy S23: was
£799 now £579 at AO
AO has already taken £120 off Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, but the extra £100 cashback brings it down even further to £579. As we wrote in our four-star Samsung Galaxy S23 review, the device is an excellent and powerful handset and one of the best smartphones in 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was
£219 now £129 at Amazon
This is the lowest these buds have ever been once you get the £80 cashback from Samsung, beating the Black Friday price by £20. It's a great deal for some premium earbuds that we gave 4.5 stars to in our Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also well made and are comfortable to wear.
Samsung Galaxy A54: was
£449 now £349 at Samsung
This is an excellent budget smartphone, as we discovered in our four-star Samsung Galaxy A54 review. As part of this latest promotion, you can now get £100 cashback on the mid-range device. It's an excellent buy if you need a modern and capable smartphone for everyday use.
Need any more inspiration for what to buy this year? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas gift ideas and get ready for the upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
