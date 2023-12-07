Quick! The Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop just got a better-than-Black-Friday price cut

This is not a drill, folks! Gamers (and those of us shopping for gamers this holiday season) have a sensational deal right now that should be on everyone's radar.

Not to be dramatic, but the Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop is on sale at a lower price than it was on Black Friday! You can now get 27% off the gaming device on Amazon right now, bringing it down from $1,649.99 to $1,199.99.

It's quite rare to see very good gaming laptops like this on discount anytime after Black Friday, let alone a lower price than what it would have been over the sales event. If you're looking to treat the gamer in your life, there's no better laptop than the Predator Helios 16.

Fitted with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, you'll be getting a gaming device that's future-proofed for years to come. The up-to-date components mean that despite the relatively steep asking price, you won't have to upgrade the device for a very long time. Plus, this portable laptop doesn't have to be delegated to just one desk in the house, so you can play AAA titles on the go.

Today's best Acer Predator Helios 16 deal

Acer Predator Helios 16: was $1,649.99 now $1,199.99 on Amazon

Feel the power from within the neon-hued shell of the Helios 16. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU is beyond fast for gamers and creators. It's powered by the ultra-efficient Nvidia Lovelace architecture which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. This funky gaming laptop can take just about anything you throw at it, and strobe with fun RGB lights while it does!

Even with the better-than-Black-Friday discount, the price of the Acer Predator Helios 16 can still be rather daunting, understandably so. However, when you consider the fact that you are knocking $450 off the original price combined with the processing power packed inside the unique chassis it's honestly worth the big spend.

One of the best gaming laptops can make the perfect gift for students who want to keep gaming when they move away to college, or for someone who wants a desktop-replacement system that will serve you well whether you're working or playing.

