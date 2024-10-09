Our top ranked bird feeder camera is at a record-low price for Prime Day
Like birds? The Netvue Birdfy could become your new favorite gadget
You don't have to be an avid bird-watcher to enjoy a bird feeder camera like our top-ranked choice, as the Netvue Birdfy has dropped to just $127.48 (was $199.99) at Amazon in the US, or just £139.99 at Amazon in the UK – that's £40 off .
This superb gadget enables you to enjoy your garden visitors from the comfort of your home via a live feed. It'll even send alerts, identify what the bird is, plus enable you to take closeup photos and videos of your feathered visitors. The Netvue Birdfy tops our list of bird feeder camera recommendations, especially now as it falls to a superb price in the October Amazon Prime Day sale, with up to 36% off.
I bought my first bird feeder camera this year and it provides a welcome distraction during long days working from home. We all need to enjoy nature, and with a bird feeder camera, nature feels closer than ever. What's more, with winter approaching, you're not only enjoying your local garden birds, but providing them welcome sustenance during the times food is harder for them to find. Check out the best Netvue deals, below.
Today's best Netvue Birdfy deal in the US
Netvue Birdfy Feeder: was $199.99 now $127.48 at Amazon
Save 36% - This bird feeder camera system includes the IP65-rated feeder, Full HD camera with night vision, perch, protective roof (available in blue or yellow), various mounting options, plus access to the Netvue app.
The pricier Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder costs $199 (was $249) and can identify up to 6,000 bird species, while there are options for both of these bird feeder cameras to come with a solar panel (which costs extra), plus an option including a bird shield accessory that keeps out unwanted guests.
Today's best Netvue Birdfy deal in the UK
Netvue Birdfy Feeder: was £179.99 now £139.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - The comprehensive bird feeder camera system includes the IP65-rated feeder, perch, protective roof, various mounting options, a Full HD camera, and access to the Netvue app. This deal is for the yellow option, but you can also find it in blue for the same price with a £50 coupon to apply at checkout. It might work out even cheaper on the Netvue website, but the price, and import and shipping costs, are subject to change.
The Netvue Birdfy currently sits in number one spot in our best bird feeder camera buying guide, with our review describing it as a "comprehensive bird feeder camera system with everything you need to view birds from your phone or tablet".
With a number of mounting options, Birdfy is easy to set up and has a free app that features a live feed of the camera and sends notifications when birds come to visit, as well as subject recognition with over 6,000 bird species in the Netvue database (for the AI version of the feeder).
Thanks to motion sensitivity, the camera can be ready to capture Full HD videos of your feathered visitors too, with remote control via the app. It even has features to scare away unwanted guests such as squirrels – an entirely likely scenario.
There are useful Birdfy accessories available, too, such as a solar panel that'll supply continuous power over long periods, a bird shield, plus the Perch Pro for more exotic birds. Many of these accessories are available as bundles with the camera.
To get the most from you bird feeder check out these guidelines from UK bird charity the RSPB.
For more camera deals, check out our best Prime Day camera deals roundup, which includes incredible deals including the likes of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just £1,745 at Amazon.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel. And follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!
