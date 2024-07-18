Our best instant camera is still available in Amazon's post-Prime Day deals, now less than $70

Another Amazon Prime Day sales event is over for another year, however there are still a few deals live - so you could be in luck. For all the camera enthusiasts and memory makers out there, the Instax Mini 12 has a 14% price drop at Amazon, and is now available for less than $70. We admit that a 14% discount isn't a huge saving, but it means that our best instant camera is cheaper than ever, making this deal worthwhile.

The Instax Mini 12 can be a great first-time camera if you're new to photography and doesn't require any pre-existing knowledge as its really easy to use and produces quick, compact photos on the go. And the film refills are fairly priced, especially with another great deal we've found: 33% off on a twin pack of Instax Mini film, which is now just $13.98 at Amazon for 20 sheets.

So just because Prime Day is over, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on a good saving. We're also keeping track of all the best camera deals, so there might be something there for you if the Instax Mini 12 doesn't sway you.

Today's best Instax Mini 12 US deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 was $79.95 now $69 at Amazon

As we've mentioned, a 14% discount isn't a huge amount, but you're still getting our best overall instant camera for less than our other picks. We don't know how long this deal will be live on Amazon, so it's best to act quick. Read our full Instax Mini 12 review

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack: was $20.99 now $13.98 at Amazon

If you decide to go for an Instax Mini 12 camera, you can get a double pack of film for 33% off. This deal can help you get started on your introduction to instant photography for much less, and with this offer you're getting double the amount of film.

Photography beginners will find that the Instax Mini 12 is very user friendly, being a great introductory camera to kick-start your journey as a budding photographer. It's also one of our top recommendations for an affordable camera that produces instant photos.

It has two settings, on and close-up, which you can adjust by rotating its lens. You should also note that the camera does tend to overexpose shots when you take pictures in bright sunlight, so it may not be the best option if you're looking for an affordable camera to shoot in the sunlight.

But aside from its minor overexposure issue, its the perfect camera if you want to show off your pictures on Instagram and want to keep photos as keepsakes. They're also great if you want to express your creativity with scrapbooking, or pinning them to a set of bedroom lights - very Pinterest.