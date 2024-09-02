My top Labor Day headphones deal? Soundcore's Q30 noise-cancelling over-ears – now 30% off!
Already inexpensive cans discounted even further? Yes please
This year's Labor Day sales are are in full swing, and Amazon is determined to steal the show outright with this deal on a set of already-affordable over-ear noise-cancelling headphones perfect for your next business trip.
Right now, you can get the Anker Soundcore Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon for $55.99 (was $79.99), which means a huge $24 stays in your wallet.
This excellent low price makes this Anker option one of the most affordable sets of noise-nixing cans from a trusted name in audio available right now. But this is Labor Day and, unlike other deals events, it probably won't last long…
My top Labor Day headphones deal
Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon
Save 30% for Labor Day! These are incredible-value travel over-ear headphones. Perks include active noise cancellation with multiple modes (including one for transport) plus a solid 40-hour battery life for long-haul flights, and they fold up for easy packing in your hand-luggage with a handy travel case. They're comfortable for long periods of wear and there's an aux-in for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems, as well as Bluetooth 5 for everyday use.
They oh-so-briefly dipped to $4 less than this, in May 2024, but honestly, this is still a top deal on inexpensive ANC headphones.
These budget-friendly headphones offer advanced noise-cancellation technology that promises to filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound.
You can choose from three different modes for your listening pleasure: Transport mode (which minimizes airplane engine noise), Outdoor mode (to reduce traffic and wind noise), and Indoor mode (to massage away the sound of a busy office with people talking, AC units humming, printers whirring and so on).
With 40 hours of playtime with ANC activated between charges, these headphones will last a long time, too. Without ANC, you get a whopping 60 hours of playtime which is, I think you'll agree, a lot of time to enjoy your music without interruptions.
My advice? If you're looking for a set of grab-and-go inexpensive cans for your next business flight, you can't go wrong with this deal.
More Labor Day deals to consider
- Amazon: Apple, Keurig, Dyson & Samsung from $19
- Appliances: 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $80
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & smart home
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses, starting at $599
- Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG & Sony from $169
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + free two pillows
- Home Depot: up to 40% off select appliances
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals from $499
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, Adidas, Skims & more
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattress and base
- Samsung: $1,500 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, laptops & TVs
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.