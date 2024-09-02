This year's Labor Day sales are are in full swing, and Amazon is determined to steal the show outright with this deal on a set of already-affordable over-ear noise-cancelling headphones perfect for your next business trip.

Right now, you can get the Anker Soundcore Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon for $55.99 (was $79.99), which means a huge $24 stays in your wallet.

This excellent low price makes this Anker option one of the most affordable sets of noise-nixing cans from a trusted name in audio available right now. But this is Labor Day and, unlike other deals events, it probably won't last long…

My top Labor Day headphones deal

Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 30% for Labor Day! These are incredible-value travel over-ear headphones. Perks include active noise cancellation with multiple modes (including one for transport) plus a solid 40-hour battery life for long-haul flights, and they fold up for easy packing in your hand-luggage with a handy travel case. They're comfortable for long periods of wear and there's an aux-in for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems, as well as Bluetooth 5 for everyday use.

They oh-so-briefly dipped to $4 less than this, in May 2024, but honestly, this is still a top deal on inexpensive ANC headphones.

These budget-friendly headphones offer advanced noise-cancellation technology that promises to filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound.

You can choose from three different modes for your listening pleasure: Transport mode (which minimizes airplane engine noise), Outdoor mode (to reduce traffic and wind noise), and Indoor mode (to massage away the sound of a busy office with people talking, AC units humming, printers whirring and so on).

With 40 hours of playtime with ANC activated between charges, these headphones will last a long time, too. Without ANC, you get a whopping 60 hours of playtime which is, I think you'll agree, a lot of time to enjoy your music without interruptions.

My advice? If you're looking for a set of grab-and-go inexpensive cans for your next business flight, you can't go wrong with this deal.

