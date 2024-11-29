My favorite TV deal is back for Black Friday - save $1,300 on LG's stunning C3 OLED
LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED is on sale for a new record-low price
It's officially Black Friday, and my favorite TV deal is back in stock at Amazon. I've been writing about LG's C3 OLED since its release, and Amazon now has the 65-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $1,1196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a stunning $1,300 discount and a new record-low price.
Why is the LG C3 my favorite TV deal, you ask? It's a feature-packed OLED display that's reasonably priced, which is why it's always a popular offer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the LG TV down to its cheapest price yet, making it a must-buy if you're in the market for a gorgeous new OLED display.
The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.
Today's best Black Friday TV deal: LG's C3 OLED
Keep in mind that today's limited-time offer on LG's C3 OLED is a record-low price that you can't find at other online retailers. It's a gorgeous OLED display at an incredible price, and I predict it won't be in stock for long.
You can also browse more of today's best Black Friday TV deals below, which include record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.
More of today's best Black Friday TV deals
Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $899 thanks to the latest sale - a record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming.
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.
LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's deal on the entry-level 55-inch model beats the previous record-low by a whopping $300.
The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and, therefore, delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low.
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's a good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99.
The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Black Friday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – this is a superb deal for a TV with this much to offer at this much size.
