My BBQs will never be the same again thanks to this ridiculously large inflatable movie screen that’s on sale for Prime Day

I've been covering Prime Day sales events for years, and I occasionally come across a deal for a product that at first glance seems completely bonkers, but I just can't get it out of my head... and I end up buying it.

This year, I think I've found that deal: a 16ft Inflatable Projector Screen, Outdoor Projector Screen for $99.99 (was $119.99).

Now, if you'd asked me when I woke up this morning if I was interested in buying a massive inflatable projector screen, I'd have laughed in your face (after screaming, 'Why are you in my bedroom?!').

But now... now I really want a massive inflatable projector screen. I have a projector already, but it's been gathering dust for a few years now - mainly because I have a nice large OLED TV to watch my films on.

However, I'd never thought about using it outdoors, which this inflatable screen is designed for. Suddenly, possibilities are popping into my head. Big-screen movie nights in the garden with a BBQ? Sounds pretty awesome. Missed out on tickets for Glastonbury Festival? I could put up live coverage for a mini festival in the garden.

If I liked sports, which I don't, I could also use the screen and projector for that. Of course, I won't, but it's nice to have the option.

It could be a great addition to BBQs, parties, and sleepovers, and at this price, it's an affordable way to make use of my unloved projector as well.

Today's best inflatable projector screen deal

Xmaybang 16ft Inflatable Projector Screen, Outdoor Projector Screen: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Turn your backyard into an outdoor theater with this huge 16-foot screen. It comes with a blower that inflates it in around three minutes and shouldn't be too distracting when you're watching stuff on the screen. The 16:9 aspect ratio is perfect for movies and TV shows, and while cinephiles may scoff, this could be great for BBQs, pool parties, and more. The ability to project from both behind and in front of the screen gives you a bit of versatility as well.

I wouldn't suggest people looking for a serious home theater setup should use this, but paired up in the garden with one of the best projectors could be a lot of fun over the summer.

Of course, most projectors struggle in bright light, so this is best used for nighttime viewing. If you live somewhere with warm, dry nights, it's definitely worth thinking about.

