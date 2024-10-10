Lego's Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for Star Wars fans, and it's down to a record-low price for Prime Day

Make no mistake about it, I’m a big fan of Lego – be it a Star Wars theme, a Disney BrickHeadz, Space, Architecture, or even Technic, the bricks are a blast. And I’ve been scouring Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event since it kicked off yesterday and this year's second Prime Day was filled with all sorts of deals, but I found the Lego set that keeps on giving.

Right now, you can get the brand new Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for a record-low $35.99 (it was $44.99) , which is a 20% off or $9 discount. For that, you get 24 buildables split between six Minifigures and 18 mini-builds that will undoubtedly delight any Star Wars fan.

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

From an Ashoka Minifigure to Luke and Leia decked in their holiday’s finest, the 2024 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar starts off exceptionally strong. You get 24 buildables in total, and if you’re excited about the Minifgures, just wait till we tell you about the mini sets. These range from an AT-AT to a Millennium Falcon and even a T6 Jedi Shuttle. For the low price of just $35.99, it’s the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, regardless of age.

True to any Advent Calendar – Lego or not – the idea here is that you get 24 gifts to open across 24 days. While that’s designed to conclude on Christmas Eve, this is perfect for a holiday gift regardless of what you celebrate. The most important thing is that it's filled with pure delight for a Star Wars fan. You can open it all at once or treat it as a small, exciting gift for each day.

While there is no Baby Yoda or Grogu minifigure this year, the lineup of six pulls from all aspects of the Star Wars galaxy, including a 501st Clone Trooper. Beyond the min builds I listed above, you’ll also get some blasts from the past, including the Emperor’s Shuttle and an X-Wing.

Considering Lego’s Advent Calendars – especially the themed ones – are known to sell as we get closer to the holidays, and Amazon shows that over 50,000 of these have been sold in the last month, it’s likely a great time to lock in the price by adding it to the cart. Plus you have to worry about this becoming back ordered.

