Last chance! Samsung's massive Black Friday deals on TVs, phones, and smartwatches end soon

Just a PSA from me, folks - this year's Samsung Black Friday deals are still available in both the US and UK today. But you'll want to get a move on if you're aiming to bag some of the best prices all year on the brand's excellent phones, TVs, and smartwatches.

While readers in the US have a few days to get massive discounts of up to $2,000 on high-end TVs and Galaxy smartphones, those in the UK only have a few hours left to bag their equivalent discounts.

Just below, you'll find the remnants of Samsung's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals - which I've laid out for both territories. Note that some prices, especially those in the US, are a little different to yesterday but I've clearly marked those examples in the body copy. Don't worry, though - aside from a few TVs, nearly everything is exactly the same price today as on Black Friday.

If you're interested in other retailers, then head on over to my main Cyber Monday deals page for today's best remaining deals from Amazon, Walmart, and other leading online stores.

Today's best Samsung Black Friday deals in the US

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Samsung The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $100 more expensive than Black Friday but this is still a great deal for an outstanding TV.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Today's price is $100 more than on Black Friday but still an easy recommendation considering how good this TV is.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $519.49 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable flagship. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade to the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Not got a device to hand over? You can also take an instant $500 discount on the foldable that we thought edged closer to perfection in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful. Today's Black Friday deal offers a massive $200 upfront discount alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Again, if you don't want the trade here, then Samsung is willing to throw in a $50 upfront discount to make this one slightly cheaper. Not bad for a brand new model!

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Best prices all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals feature big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $239.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only do you get a $160 upfront discount but you can get a further saving of up to $250 on top when you trade in an eligible wearable. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $89.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $150 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $60 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a discreet health tracker worn on the finger that monitors your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and steps just like a watch. It's a cool piece of tech that also works well with other Samsung devices, so if you're looking to pair one up with your smartphone or watch, then here's a chance to save up to $200 when you trade in at Samsung for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179.99 now $39.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are a refinement of the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, a 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears too with up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on, making them good for your commute or workout. And now you can get them for as little as $39.99 with a trade-in, that's a bargain.

Today's best Samsung Black Friday deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,499, plus up to £670 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The best phone deal in the Samsung Black Friday sale? It's got to be on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. This excellent foldable is not only available with a massive £300 upfront discount but you can also trade-in an old device for an additional saving of up to £670. Depending on the value of your trade, you could be potentially looking at paying well under £1,000 here for one of the most premium smartphones on the market currently.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £599, plus up to £490 off with a trade-in at Samsung

If you're not willing to shell out the big bucks for a foldable then consider Samsung's excellent deal on the Galaxy S24 right now. This flagship has a superb £250 discount currently and a decent trade-in rebate of up to £490 that you can both combine for a seriously cheap device. Again, not a super-cheap phone but one that's worth it if you want high-end specs and a device that will last a few good years down the line.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £599 now £519 at Samsung UK The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Sizes up to 85-inch: £1,499.99

Samsung S90D 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199 now £999.99 at Samsung UK The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at a record low of £999 for the 48-inch model, but the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes also have great deals. Sizes from 48-inch: £999.99 to 83-inch: £4,299.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £999 now £799 at Samsung UK Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just £799 thanks to the latest sale - a record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: £799.99 to 85-inch: £3,499