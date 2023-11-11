I've just spotted the two best Black Friday gaming laptop deals - and I can't decide which I like more

The ongoing early Black Friday sale at Best Buy is so jam-packed with excellent gaming laptop deals that I'm having trouble deciding between two heavily reduced options right now.

First up is the pricier option - the Asus TUF for $999.99 was $1,399. This deal isn't the first time I've seen this laptop go so low at Best Buy, but it's a match for the record price, and it's (as far as I know) the cheapest gaming laptop ever to feature an RTX 4070 graphics card. This component alone will get you some superb bang for the buck, but this machine also features a decent array of a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - all extremely decent specs in their own right.

There is, however, potentially an even better value Black Friday gaming laptop deal at Best Buy right now in the form of this Gigabyte G5 for $799.99 was $1,099. This one drops down to a slightly lower-end RTX 4060 graphics card but makes up for it at a much, much more reasonable price. Rarely for a cheaper machine, you're not skipping out on the other specs with this Gigabyte since it also features a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM. You do, however, only get a 512GB SSD here, which is a little on the small side these days.

Two Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. While it's not at the very cutting edge of components or overall design, you're getting almost unbeatable bang for the buck here with this Asus thanks for a healthy $300 discount at Best Buy.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Black Friday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution. Recommended.

So, which one is actually better?

Obviously, the Asus TUF is the better machine if you can afford it but $200 is a pretty big jump in budget for most. If you're just happy playing games at 1080p, then the RTX 4060 in the Gigabyte G5 is likely going to suffice for most. It's not the highest-end GPU out there, but it's great for 1080p and still gets you access to all those latest Nvidia bells and whistles - like DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

On the other hand, if you're in need of serious power - or would prefer to hook your laptop up to an external device - then the Asus TUF is a fantastic value machine. It's powerful enough to power a 1440p monitor with seriously good performance, which could be handy depending on your use case. It's also benefiting from that full 1TB SSD, which is always an incredibly useful addition to have.

If you can't decide, why not make the decision even more difficult by taking a look at our main Black Friday gaming laptop deals page. Alternatively, check out our Black Friday deals hub for today's best sales on everything from cheap air fryers to big-screen TVs.

