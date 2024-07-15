It's back: LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever hours ahead of Prime Day

It's back. While Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow at 12 AM PST, the retailer just dropped one of the best TV deals of the year. Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,100 and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The retailer originally released this deal days ago, and I thought it was a mistake because the price was so good. However, it didn't last long. Now it's back, and I can't imagine the price dropping any further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

We're just hours away from Prime Day and Amazon just dropped LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV to a stunning price of $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

The second best part about this deal (the first being the amazing price, obviously) is that it's not exclusive to Prime members. That means everyone can take advantage of today's record-low price. I've listed more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals below, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.

More early Prime Day TV deals

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 equal to its lowest price to date. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,297.99.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG G4 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,769 at Amazon

The LG G4 is the brightest OLED TV the company has made to date, with its most advanced image processing so far. It's a stunning set that makes for a beautiful home theater upgrade, and it's also packed with all the latest gaming features (such as 4K 144Hz and VRR) available across all four of its HDMI ports. LG's webOS software is easy to use and has all the key streaming services. The G4 can even connect to LG soundbars wirelessly with no drop in audio quality. We've seen this size available for $2,999 before, but this $200 extra discount is its best price to date.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

