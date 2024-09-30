It feels like Amazon Prime Day has started now: shop 15 deals I'd buy from $17.99

While Amazon's October Prime Day event is slated for next week, it feels like the sale has already arrived thanks to huge savings on its best-selling devices. While Amazon usually reserves its best prices for the two-day sale, the retailer is giving us an early treat with record-low prices that you can shop now.



Amazon's best-selling devices are always top-sellers during Prime Day, thanks to huge discounts that bring the handy gadgets down to must-have prices. Today's early deals include rare and sizable discounts on Fire TV Sticks, tablets, security cameras, and smart home speakers, to name a few.



I've listed the 15 best early Prime Day deals below that are worth buying now. Some highlights include a massive 50% discount on the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which brings the price down to $24.99 (originally $49.99), the top-selling Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 (originally $59.99), and the Echo Spot smart speaker on sale for $44.99 (originally $79.99).



Remember that, unlike Prime Day, today's early deals don't require an Amazon Prime membership - they're available to everyone. You can score a really good deal today and avoid the madness of Amazon Prime Day.

Today's 15 best early Prime Day deals

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

You can pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 today, which is only $3 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The budget streaming player lets you enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini has been a best-seller at Prime Day since its release, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. The remote also includes an AI-powered Fire TV Search, which makes finding movies and TV shows a breeze.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The all-new Echo Show 5 is on sale for $49.99—just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and more unmistakable vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Today's early Prime Day sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a massive 54% discount and a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Camera has an impressive 40% discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever, beating Prime Day and Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

