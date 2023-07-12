I'm finally buying a robot vacuum thanks to this 50% off Prime Day Roomba deal

Last-minute Prime Day deals are such a thrill, especially if you score a huge discount on a premiere, in-demand product such as the iRobot Roomba j6+. In fact, this robot vacuum just hit its record lowest price ever, thanks to this late Prime Day Roomba deal that has me salivating for a robot vacuum. [ed: maybe buy a robot mop as well?]

This Prime Day vacuum deal on the Roomba j6+ knocks 50% off its original list price, bringing its price tag down to a record-low of $399.99. This is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, and if you've been dreaming of switching to a robot vacuum that pretty much does your bidding, you've got an ace of a deal here.

The cheapest we've seen this robot vacuum was earlier this year when it was at $650. That means that right now, it's also almost half the price of its previous low point. And if that doesn't convince you to get on the robot vacuum train, I don't know what will.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day Roomba deals where you are).

Last-minute 50% off Prime Day Roomba deal

Lowest price ever iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

iRobot brought robot vacuums to the masses, even if its products aren't necessarily the cheapest, and you can always count on them to deliver excellent performance. But this model is even better, equipped with more advanced features like avoiding pet waste, emptying itself after 60 days, and advanced mapping for real-time spot cleaning. Right now, it's an even better value with this 50% off Prime Day deal.

We've seen a lot of excellent Prime Day vacuum deals and rounded up the best Prime Day appliance deals, but this is definitely one of the deepest discounts I've found. It's compelling enough to make me want to get back on the robot vacuum bandwagon.

Now, I've had my share of robot vacuums in the past, some of them from iRobot, others from lesser-known brands like Eufy. But I've never really been completely happy with them. I just find the best cordless vacuums to do a more thorough job and be less time-consuming, even though using one does mean that I have to take a few minutes off my busy day to vacuum my apartment.

But I have also never had a premium (ie. expensive) robot vacuum model before, one that has all the advanced features that the iRobot Roomba j6+ has, including its own emptying base, pet waste avoidance, real-time spot cleaning, and advanced mapping.

With this deal, however, it makes one of the more expensive robot vacuum models a lot more accessible to people like me who don't want to spend more than $500 on a vacuum. So, I think I might be grabbing this deal before Prime Day is over.

And if you're day is as busy as mine, I think you should too!