I'm a shopping expert - here's everything I'm buying at Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has thousands of deals available on everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices to vacuums, kitchen tools, bedding, and more. There are so many offers that it's hard to weed out the good from the bad, but that's where I come in.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've covered Memorial Day sales for nearly half a decade, so I know a good deal from a bad deal. I also love to shop (which can be a bad combination), so I've gone through Amazon's Memorial Day sale and listed every item that I would buy or have already bought.

This list includes a mix of tech gadgets, home items, smart home devices, and summer essentials. All of the items I've listed below are genuinely great deals, with most items down to record-low prices that you won't see again until the next big sale event.



Amazon Memorial Day sale: 13 deals I'm buying

SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad: was $40 now $19.98 at Amazon

This splash pad is a summer must-have if you have kids and it's on sale for just $19.98, thanks to a massive 50% discount. The 60-inch splash pad has over 25,000 positive reviews and features fun animals and the alphabet, so you can learn while having fun.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews, and I'm always tempted to buy it. I might finally pull the trigger now that it's down to just $24.99 for Memorial Day. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $34.99 now $25.49 at Amazon

Amazon has the must-have Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for a new record-low price of $25.49. The king-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99 - a great offer for a smart home security camera. The Blink Mini 2 features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39.95 now $29.96 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is a summer-must have to keep hydrated, and it's got a rare discount for Memorial Day. It's now on sale for a record-low price of $29.96. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

I already own the Ring Doorbell and Amazon's Memorial Day sale just knocked the price down to $54.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Best Choice Set of 2 Lounge Chairs: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

I can't wait to lounge in these Best Choice chairs, which have over 57,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are on sale for $89.99 for Memorial Day. Available in several different colors, the lounge chairs feature a lightweight and foldable design and are built with an adjustable back and footrest so you can relax all summer long.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful cordless vacuum, you can't get much better than Dyson, and Amazon has the V8 model down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

I've recently lost my AirPods Pro, so I was happy to see the earbuds on sale for $189.99 for Memorial Day. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

This is the best iPad deal you can find in today's Memorial Day sales - on sale for a record-low price of $329. The 10.9 iPad comes with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best mid-size cheap TVs you can find, and an incredible price for what you get. The Hisense 4K smart TV has support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,797.99 at Amazon

Samsung's gorgeous Frame TV is always on my wish list and Amazon just dropped the all-new 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,797.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

