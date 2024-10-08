I won’t travel without these Bose Ultra Headphones, and they just hit a new low price on Amazon Prime Day

I've been a convert to Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones ever since I reviewed them, thanks to their phenomenal sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. They are, however, a little pricey – but the latest Amazon Prime Day deals have helped that. The Bose Ultra Headphones have dropped to $329 (was $429) at Amazon US, while in the UK you can get the Bose Ultra for £329 (was £449) at Amazon UK, which is their lowest price to date in both countries.

If that's still higher than you'd prefer, then take a look at the more affordable Bose QuietComfort Headphones (the non-Ultra) version, which offer noise cancellation that's basically just as good and you can now get the Bose QC Headphones for just $199 (was $349) at Amazon.

I felt that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones justified their high price even without any discount – the sound is so good, the noise canceling is so strong, and they're so comfortable to wear that I wouldn't be without them. Whenever I'm traveling, they're the first thing to go in my bag. They've fallen to $349 a few times, and I think it's a really good price for something that sounds this good. However, if you want to spend less, I've also tested the Bose QuietComfort Headphones directly against the Ultra, and the noise cancellation is 95% as good, and those are a record-low price (and a great deal) at $199.

In my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review, I raved about the exciting, detailed sound, delivered through a huge dynamic range. You've got deep, controlled bass that pulls through to finely balanced mids where every instruments gets a chance to stand out, up to gleaming and crisp treble that always stays natural. And this is all happening with astounding active noise cancellation going on at the same time – nothing else blocks sound quite as well as these.

The only reason they didn't get five stars is the battery life: 24 hours is way below average considering Sony's headphones manage 30 hours, and other options among the best noise cancelling headphones can deliver 60 hours.

I was happy to overlook that, though: I bought a pair the second I finished my review. I like a lightweight headphone with a folding design for traveling, and anything else that sounds this good is much heavier and bulkier and doesn't offer as good noise-blocking power.

However, I did compare them directly against the cheaper Bose QuietComfort Headphones model, and if you want to save a load of money, those can be a great option. The noise canceling is basically at the same level as the Ultra (it's not quite as good, but close enough), but the sound quality isn't as strong (and is weirdly weak in the mids out of the box – use the custom EQ to boost them a little for instant improvement) and there's no spatial audio. The also have a less sleek design, but it's basically the classic Bose QuietComfort design, and Bose-heads won't mind that at all.

