I wasn't sold initially, but these invite-only Prime Day deals are actually pretty amazing

Here's a quick tip for those looking to shop the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event - some of the best deals are actually already live on the site.

Nestled away in a somewhat easy-to-miss section of the greater Amazon Prime Day preview right now are a number of excellent 'invite-only' deals that are exclusively open to Prime members only. I've covered Prime Day sales for a good few years, and this is the first time the retailer has offered these 'exclusive' deals. Gimmicky? Slightly, but there are a couple of amazing discounts that are the real deal today.

First up, the best invite-only offer, in my opinion, is this fully-featured 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a ridiculous price of just $99 right now - which is completely possible with a whopping $300 off discount. Another absolutely amazing deal is found on the brand new Motorola Razr Plus foldable smartphone, which is currently going for just $849 (was $$999) with an invite-only deal right now. For context, this device is barely a few weeks old and one of the best foldable devices you can buy right now.

If you're interested, you'll find a selection of today's best deals from the Amazon Prime Day invite-only program just down below. For more early Prime Day deals, head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day hub, where we're rounding everything up in one easy-to-navigate page.

6 invite only Amazon Prime Day deals today

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $100, so this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.

Motorola Razr Plus: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: The Motorola Razr Plus has only been available for a matter of days so it's surprising and exciting to see it's already discounted by $150 for Prime Day. In our Motorola Razr Plus review, we called this one of the best foldable phones on the market thanks to the stylish design, large cover display and responsive performance. That should be enough reason to get your attention if you're looking for the new cool in phones.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

Invite-only: A great price for a budget pair of over-ear headphones from JBL. With over 70% of five-star reviews on Amazon, they are an excellent alternative to pricier cans from the likes of Bose and Sony for most listeners. In terms of features, you get up to 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation switched on - and 50 with if off. There's also support for multi-point connectivity so you can switch between multiple devices hassle-free.

Echo Dot Stand (Star Wars Editions): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Want to jazz up your bland Echo Dot with a funky stand? How about one of these Star Wars-themed options that will light up whenever you make a request through Alexa? It's a bit silly, sure, but a bit of fun if you or another are fans of adventures in a galaxy far, far away. It's compatible with both the 4th and 5th Gen Echo Dot and there are three options available: Darth Vader, Stormtrooper and The Mandalorian.

Acer Swift X: was $912 now $629.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: If you need a workstation laptop for advanced tasks such as photo and video editing or coding then this Acer Swift X is fantastic value for money. Components include an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, plus a dedicated RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. A backlit keyboard and 14-inch IPS display round out a quality machine for the price that we'd usually expect to see for around $1,000.

SodaStream E-Terra: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Get $70 off this SodaStream starter kit that comes with the main sparkling water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe reusable bottle. With all that kit, you can carbonate up to 60 litres of water from one cylinder. It also supports all SodaStream flavors if you have a preferred drink of choice that you'd like to create instead.

