I built a total home theater TV and Dolby Atmos sound upgrade for under $1,000 with these Prime Day deals

When I tested the Hisense U7N TV and the Hisense AX5125H Dolby Atmos soundbar, I was seriously impressed as they both punched above their price class and made for a perfect pair. And thanks to some stellar Prime Day deals, you can get both for under $1000 total, giving you a full Dolby Atmos home theater on a budget.

The 55-inch Hisense U7N is available for a record-low $598 (was $799.99) at Amazon and the Hisense AX5125H soundbar hit a record low of $289.99 (was $499.99) at Amazon, for a grand total of $887. If you're looking for a bigger TV, you can always step up to the 65-inch U7N that's available for $798 (was $1,099.99) at Amazon, adding up to a total of $1037, which is still a bargain. Be sure to grab these deals while you can though, because Prime Day ends tonight at midnight!

Hisense U7N 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals. Other sizes: 65-inch: was $1,099.99 now $798.99 at Amazon

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The Hisense AX5125H delivers punchy and dynamic sound and 'real' Dolby Atmos immersion across four units, but at a fraction of the cost compared to more premium options. Offering fantastic bang for your buck at full price (we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review), this $200 discount is $50 cheaper than its previously lowest-seen price – and by our records, the cheapest it's ever been! All of which means the AX5125H is an even better value than before.

In my Hisense U7N review, I called it "an overall great performer" and "a versatile TV choice" owing to its ability to cover so many bases. It doesn't have the best picture on the market, but not much else comes close in this price range. Still, it punches well above its weight, with bold colors and a mini-LED backlight that delivers impressive contrast, particularly with 4K HDR movies.

The U7N is also well-stocked with gaming features gamers look for like VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), 4K 120Hz and ALLM support – even Dolby Vision gaming. It performed well when I tested it, and I had real fun while playing, as the gameplay felt smooth and seamless.

The Hisense AX5125H soundbar quite frankly blew me away. It's rare to have a soundbar system at this price with four separate units – a soundbar, subwoofer and two satellite speakers – but for it to also sound great is even rarer. As I said in my Hisense AX5125H review, its "sound is impressive, providing plenty of punch, clarity and immersion". Spatial sound and Dolby Atmos effects placement are all accurate and rich, and dialogue has surprisingly good clarity.

Watching both Star Wars: A New Hope and The Batman demonstrated just how good the AX5125H was, with all the bombastic score, crunching metal, explosions, and screeching tires balanced perfectly. It's admittedly light on features, but as I said in my review: "With sound this good for this cheap, it almost doesn't matter."

Sure, there are more premium options among the best TVs and best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but if you want to upgrade your home viewing experience for less, this is a winning combo.

