Hurry! This Prime Day robot vacuum deal will save you $250 on a Roomba
One of the best Prime Day 2023 robot vacuum deals we've seen
This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, and for those of you after a new robot vacuum cleaner, this is an excellent time to snatch one up at a bargain price.
Here we're spotlighting our favorite robot vacuum deal on Amazon right now with the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO – it's down from $599.99 to $349.98 at Amazon. Not only will you save a phenomenal $250, but you'll get a really solid cleaning companion that can automatically vacuum your home, charge itself, and empty itself.
All you need to do is set it up and create a cleaning schedule. If it's not quite what you're after, check out our picks for the best Prime Day Roomba deals available right now.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best robot vacuum deals where you are).
Save $250 on a Roomba robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO: was
$599.99 now $349.98 at Amazon
This robot vacuum will suit most homes thanks to its smart mapping features that let you control where it can and can't clean, its anti-tangle brushes that can even tackle pet hair, and a charging dock that automatically recharges and empties the Roomba into a large storage container. Best of all, it's at a massive 42% off right now.
The Roomba i4+ EVO is a really solid mid-range robot vacuum, especially at this Prime Day price. Sure, it lacks some of the premium features (like mopping) that can come with more expensive models but it can navigate your home, recharge, and empty its bin all on its own. Plus, those of you with pets should find that this vacuum is pretty good at picking up hair without getting tangled too often.
If the Roomba i4+ EVO doesn't float your boat then we'd suggest you check out iRobot Roomba j7 Plus which is now $649 at Amazon, and the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control robot vacuum: that's just $284.99 at Amazon. Both our iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review and Shark AI Ultra review found the robot vacuums deserved four-and-a-half stars. The Roomba j7 Plus is a really great vacuum, while the Shark AI Ultra can double as a map to clean up hard floors.
