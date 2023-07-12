Hurry! This excellent budget robot vacuum is over 40%-off for Prime Day

Prime Day is only a few hours from ending, but there's still time to pick up this Eufy RoboVac 15C Max deal before midnight tonight (July 12).

Eufy might not be as well known as Roomba in the robot vacuum world, but it's definitely a brand you shouldn't ignore. It excels at delivering mid-range, budget-friendly appliances like this RoboVac 15C Max. Sure they won't be quite as capable as more expensive and powerful options but they generally get the job done and won't cost an arm and a leg.

If you're after an affordable cleaning companion then this could be the Amazon Prime Day deal for you.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best robot vacuum deals where you are).

Save over 40% on a budget-friendly robot vacuum

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX: was £244 now £145.99 + 5% off at Amazon

We awarded this gadget four stars in our Eufy RoboVac 15C Max review because it boasts a compact design, delivers a pretty good clean, and isn't too noisy. Just note that it doesn't offer floor mapping features, though at this low price point lacking some features is to be expected. For Prime Day you can get 40%-off this robot vacuum, and an additional 5% with a coupon, bringing it down to its cheapest ever price.

The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum is a really good value option, and that's especially true thanks to this Prime Day deal. It may not have all the bells and whistles you'd find on more expensive models but it does deliver a solid cleaning performance that'll help keep your home feeling a bit tidier between your larger manual cleans. Plus you should find you can get away with shorter, less frequent manual cleans than you did before.

If you're after a robot vacuum with a bit more oomph, and don't mind paying a bit more, check out our picks for the best Prime Day Roomba deals.