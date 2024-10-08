Hurry! The best cheap Samsung phone has returned to its lowest-ever price

One of the best cheap phones has returned to its absurdly cheap lowest-ever price thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event – you can now get the Samsung Galaxy A35 at Amazon for $299.99 (was $399.99).

We think this Amazon Prime Day deal offers an excellent price for a phone that already offered incredible value for money. A saving of $100 takes this capable 2024 handset into true budget territory, making it a fantastic buy for value-conscious consumers.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deal

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon is stocking our favorite cheap Samsung phone for just $299 – that’s for the model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM (the same amount of storage and RAM as an iPhone 15!) We found the A35 to have surprisingly strong performance and battery life with a beautiful display to boot, which earned it a spot on our list of the best cheap phones. What’s more, Samsung has promised four years of mainline Android updates, meaning the A35 will feel modern for years to come.

In our Samsung Galaxy A35 review, we dubbed it the “Samsung S24 for the rest of us” due to its impressive spec sheet and incredibly low price tag – you’re looking at a 50MP main camera, an FHD+ AMOLED display that's so good it can “make you forget you’re using a budget mobile”, and a huge 5,000mAh battery for a very decent price indeed.

We also found that the phone punched well above its price tag in the performance department, with the Exynos 1380 pushing through long gaming sessions with ease and smooth multitasking assured by 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A35 starts with 128GB of storage, still the standard for even the most premium handsets.

More Prime Day Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon

Samsung's ultra-premium flagship has crashed down to a three-figure price tag at Amazon, with a total saving of $302. At the time of writing, the deal only applies to the Titanium Yellow version, but we suspect that other colors will be made available at a discount soon. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a true beast: it's one of the best camera phones, packed with AI features, and loaded with the best specs on the market. If you're in the market for one of the best phones around, now's your chance.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the company's latest base-model flagship, but its specs sheet is anything but basic. The S24 is equipped with Samsung's iconic triple camera system and a 6.2-inch display. What's more, Samsung has promised 7 years of Android updates, meaning the S24 is likely to have serious longevity.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days wrap up at midnight on October 9 – until then, be sure to check in with our coverage of the best phone deals and best Samsung phone deals.

