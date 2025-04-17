Hop to it: Amazon's massive Easter sale is live – here are 23 deals I'd add to my cart

Amazon is celebrating the upcoming Easter holiday weekend with a massive sale on spring favorites. You can find eggscellent deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, smart home devices, tools, and headphones, with prices starting at just $19.99.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've selected my 23 top deal picks from Amazon's Easter sale, representing best-selling items with impressive discounts that I'd add to my cart (or Easter basket). Amazon has record-low prices on its popular smart home devices, including Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, and Blink security cameras.

You can also find discounts on home items from brands like Ninja, Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and Roomba. Last but not least, Amazon's Easter sale has clearance prices on best-rated TVs, including big-screen budget displays and premium OLED TVs.

Below is a list of links to Amazon's most popular sale categories, followed by today's top 23 Easter deals. Remember that these are limited-time offers, and Easter is just days away on Sunday, April 20.

Amazon Easter sale: the 23 best deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's Easter sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal shaves $15 off the price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, on sale for just $29.95. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device. You'll also enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is one of the best-selling headphones on the site.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite deal from Amazon's Easter sale is the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for its lowest price yet. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Ninja Fit is great for people looking for a compact blender, and it's on sale for $54.99 at Amazon's Easter sale. The Ninja Fit blends directly into a 16-oz single-serve cup, allowing you to make your favorite smoothies and frozen drinks on the go.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a temperature range of up to 450 degrees. Thankfully, it's non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record low.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit: was $239 now $124 at Amazon Tools are always a popular category when the weather gets warmer, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $124. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $274.99 now $149 at Amazon A robot vacuum and mop for $149 is an incredible deal. This iRobot Roomba combo vacuums and mops in one pass with a special brush for edge cleaning. It has a run time of 120 minutes and automatically returns to its charging station when the battery is low.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are always best sellers during holiday sales, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 Extra on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

All-new Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium display, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.