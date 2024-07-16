Get this boom-bastic Bluetooth speaker at its lowest ever price before it's too late

So, we have news: Prime Day is finally here, woohoo! We've already spotted so many fantastic deals, including this incredible discount on the Earfun UBoom L which is just $48.59 at Amazon (was $79.99).

That's right, you can now get your mitts on this portable Bluetooth speaker for 38% less than its MSRP, making this the lowest price we've seen it sink to – ever!

Crucially, this Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal only applies if you use a discount code at checkout. Simply enter the code 'UBOOMLPD' and just like magic, the Earfun UBoom L can be yours for less than $50. The UBoom L is a great Bluetooth speaker that offers an engrossing, wide soundstage, up to 16 hours of playtime, and a seriously robust design – to get all of that for less than $50 is exceptional value.

Today's best Earfun UBoom L deal

Earfun UBoom L: was $79.99 now $48.59 at Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is a bundle of fun. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it an excellent choice for a beach trip or pool party this summer, and now it's at its lowest ever price, there's no better time to buy. To land this deal, simply add the speaker to your Amazon basket and use the code 'UBOOMLPD' at checkout.

In our Earfun UBoom L review, we were already big fans of this portable Bluetooth speaker's value, which we rated 5/5. At 38% less than its initial cost, you're not going to find much better in the pound-for-sound category. Not only is it a cost-effective pick, the UBoom L is sure to impress you with its durability, clear audio and nifty features. If you'd like to assess alternatives, though, you can discover more high-quality, low-priced options in the budget section of our guide to the best bluetooth speakers.

I mentioned that the UBoom L has a few fancy features to play around with, so let's take a look at my personal favorite, Indoor and Outdoor mode. The latter here is particularly handy because it provides a bit of boost for the bass if you're in a noisier open-air setting. Combine this with the option to pair your UBoom L with other speakers and you can get some serious power. So why not grab the Earfun UBoom L today and check out the quality it has to offer first-hand?

