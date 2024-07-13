Freeze! Ninja Creami ice cream maker plummets to an almost record-low price in Prime Day deals

Ninja Creami ice cream makers have been a must-have kitchen appliance since their release in 2021 when they rocketed to viral fame on social media platforms like TikTok; and now in this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, the Ninja Creami is almost the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Just in time for the height of summer, this brrrr-illiant ice cream maker has seen a 25% discount, slashing the price of the Ninja (NC299AMZ) Creami from $199.99 to $149.99 at Amazon in the Early Prime Day deals. We've only seen a lower price once before when it plummeted to $129.99 over Black Friday last year.

That's a significant saving on an excellent device offering seven functions for beverages and sweet snacks and an impressive capacity. Finally, you'll be able to try all those Creami recipes you've bookmarked on TikTok.

Today's best Ninja (NC299AMZ) Creami deal

Ninja (NC299AMZ) CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Amazon

With a significant $50 discount, the Ninja (NC299AMZ) Creami makes for an excellent sweet treat ahead of the summer sun. It offers seven different functions, including gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and, of course, ice cream, and it's super easy to use. With its 16-ounce capacity, you'll never be running for the ice cream truck again.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, and whether you want to save trips to your local grocery store or have dietary needs you otherwise struggle to navigate, the Ninja Creami is the king of the cream.

The original Creami exploded into popularity in 2021 and has ever since been a mainstay on many countertops over the summer months. It's wonderfully easy to use and create your special creamy blends, and you can even customize with ingredients like chocolate, nuts, candy and fruit to add texture and flavor to your frozen treats.

With just one touch, the Creami combines the perfect speed, pressure and time settings for your needs, allowing you to create customized ice creams, sorbets, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice creams and mix-ins. Ninja's proprietary Creamerizer Paddle (yes, that's really the name) finely shaves and blends ice particles for delicious, smooth results; and you can always re-spin if you want to really maximize the creaminess.

For more Ninja deals, make sure to check out our picks of the best early Prime Day air fryer deals, which include some of the brand's best convection cookers, as well as the best early Prime Day vacuum deals, which feature some excellent models from Ninja's sister brand, Shark.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US