Early Prime Day TV deals are LIVE - cheap TVs starting at just $69.99

Looking for a cheap TV? While the official October Amazon Prime Day sale is scheduled for next week, the retailer has jumped the gun and released early deals on its own devices, which includes Amazon's best-selling Fire TVs. You can score record-low prices on a range of models and sizes, with prices starting at just $69.99.



• Shop the full early Prime Day sale

While you'll typically find the best offers during the official Amazon Prime Day sale, today's early deals are very good, with excellent prices that we don't expect will go any lower at Amazon's 48-hour sale or even the upcoming Black Friday deals event.



Some of today's best early Prime Day deals include this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for a stunning price of just $69.99 (was $119.99), this TCL 65-inch 4K TV down to a record-low of $399.99 ($529.99), and the highly-rated 55-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $389.99 (was $549.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.

See more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals below, and keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's offers. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale event.

Today's best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest TV deal from Amazon's early Prime Day deal is this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $69.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom and while the F20-Series lacks 4K capabilities, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-zie budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $389.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $589.99.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $589.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The massive display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

You can see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals if you're looking for a premium display. You can also look forward to more TV bargains at the 2023 Amazon Black Friday deals event.