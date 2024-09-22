Christmas in September? Amazon just launched a huge sale – shop gifts from $25

A holiday sale in September? While most retailers prepare for fall and Halloween, Amazon has just launched a holiday sale on best-selling Christmas gift ideas. The retailer is allowing you to get a head start on your Christmas shopping with record-low prices on tech gadgets, home items, and appliances, starting at $24.99.



• Shop Amazon's full holiday sale



I've gone through Amazon's holiday sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals below. I picked the items based on the value and price of top-rated products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung, and Amazon's lineup of smart home devices. A few stand-out offers include JBL's best-selling Tune 510BT wireless headphones on sale for $29.95, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99, and the five-star rated Cosori air fryer oven on sale for $89.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best deals below, including impressive offers typically reserved for the retailer's upcoming October Prime Day sale or November's Black Friday deals event.

Amazon holiday sale: today's 15 best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $31.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the seven interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables in a breeze.

Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59.98 now $24.99 at Amazon

Smart home bundles are usually reserved for Prime Day or Black Friday, but Amazon has the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for $24.99 right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones - on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $94.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $54.99, thanks to today's impressive 42% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during the July Prime Day sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Echo Spot with Sengled LED Smart Light Bulb: was $99.98 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, and control your lights with the included Sengled smart bulb.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 Oven: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for this five-star rated Cosori air fryer. The air fryer features a six-quart basket with nine cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, freezing, proofing, reheating, and keeping warm - all in one handy appliance.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's holiday sale has the earbuds down to $99. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $175.09 now $124.99 at Amazon

The Bissell carpet cleaner is a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the top-rated Pet Pro model for $124.99 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on sale for its lowest price ever. The smartwatch includes running metrics alongside other exercise analytics, and you can connect it to a range of third-party apps, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, this is a great wearable that looks the part and is now more affordable than ever at this record-low price.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

Apple's 10.2 iPad is back down to a record-low price of $199. The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, this can do it without issue. When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and learn more about an Amazon Prime membership.