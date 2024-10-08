Black Friday preview: the 11 best Apple deals at Amazon's October Prime Day sale
AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches from $119.99
This year's second Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived, and if you're looking to save on a brand-new Apple device, you're in luck. The retailer has delivered impressive discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods, smartwatches, iPads, and MacBooks, starting at $119.99.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's Prime Day sale and hand-picked the 11 best Apple deals. All of the prices listed below are record lows, which means we've never seen a better price, and you won't see these offers again until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.
A few stand-out offers that are in danger of selling out include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99 (originally $249.99), the 10.2 iPad for only $199.99 (was $249), and the powerful 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $749 (originally $999).
Keep in mind that Prime Day Apple deals are among the most popular offers during Amazon's 48-hour sale, and the very best offers won't be around for long. You must be an Amazon Prime member to shop today's sale, and you can sign up for a free 30-day free trial if you aren't already a member.
11 best Prime Day Apple deals
Apple AirPods 4 (without active noise cancellation): was $129 now $119 at Amazon
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 - the lowest price you can find. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Prime Day sale has the earbuds for their lowest-ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day sale has Apple's luxurious AirPods Max at the lowest price yet. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.
iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon
The iPad 10.2 has been available at this low price only a couple of times in the past, so now's a great chance to snag this bargain Apple tablet. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a record low for Prime Day. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon
This discount brings the most recent but now ageing iPad mini down to a new record-low price. The much-improved 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the last-generation iPad Air but in a much smaller form. There are also significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life that make it a solid option for those that need a portable everyday tablet.
Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon
At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $384 at Amazon
The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $384.99. While a slight discount, it's an impressive deal for a newly released Apple device and the best price you can find. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon
The latest MacBook Air is back down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $749 at Amazon
Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.
MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon
Amazon has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to its lowest price ever. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.
