These are the 13 best early Black Friday deals I've found this week

And so it begins. The calendar has ticked over into November (do calendars tick?) and the Black Friday deals season has started in earnest. All the signs are there: big sales at the big retailers, Black Friday ads appearing, record-low prices wherever you look.

There's more to come, of course – after all, we're still three weeks away from Black Friday itself – but we have now reached the point at which it's genuinely worth starting your deals hunt. Prices will undoubtedly drop lower still on some products, but others may already have reached their limit. Plus, waiting another few weeks isn't an option if you need something NOW.

So read on for our pick of the 13 best deals we've found this week, and don't forget to also check out our main Black Friday deals hub for an even wider selection of offers that we'll regularly update over the next few weeks.

This week's 13 best early Black Friday deals

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The latest generation Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $109 at Walmart

One of the best early Black Friday deals from Walmart is the Apple Watch SE on sale for a stunning price of just $109 – the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 7-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate air fryer, the Ninja Foodi DualZone FlexBasket boasts two 3.5 qt baskets, so you can air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate two different foods at the same time. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record low of $99.

Vantrue E1: was £149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too. The E1 'Lite' version is on sale too for $71.98 and is a decent alternative if its lower resolution Full HD video is enough for you.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $750 discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, bringing the price down to $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has just dropped the 4-pack down to $86.88. That's the lowest price we've seen in months and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus: was $999.99 now $699 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus is one of the more advanced robot vacuums, with features like smart mapping, obstacle identification and avoidance, and a fully retractable mop pad. That's why it recently won our annual TechRadar Choice Award. It hits a new record low with this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal, dropping $101 lower than its previous lowest price.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

This early Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.99 now $199.95 at Amazon

This is a nice $50 discount on Fitbit's priciest (and most premium) smartwatch, bringing it down to a record-equaling low price. All-day stress detection with an EDA scanner, skin temperature sensor and stress management score can help identify what to do to keep you zen. It's also available at the same price from Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

After running out of stock, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.