Best Buy's weekend sale starts now - shop 15 unbelievable deals that I recommend

Celebrate that it's Friday with these incredible deals at Best Buy's weekend sale. There are massive savings on best-selling OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and HP. I've gone through all the offers to bring you 15 unbelievable deals that I recommend.



Best Buy's weekend sale is filled with bargains thanks to record-low prices on some of the best-rated OLED TVs, cheap laptops starting at just $139, and impressive discounts on Apple devices. Some highlights and personal favorites include the HP Chromebook 15 on sale for just $299, the stunning LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV marked down to an all-time low price of $1,599.99, and Apple's MacBook Air on sale for an incredible price of just $699.99.



Perhaps the best deal if you're shopping for a new 2024 TV is this offer from Samsung: You can get a free 65-inch 4K TV when you order one of its newest flagship TVs.



Shop more of the best deals at Best Buy's weekend sale below, and check out the links below to the most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site.

Best Buy weekend sale - the 15 best deals

Acer Chromebook 315: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6554685&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-chromebook-315-15-6-hd-display-laptop-intel-celeron-n4020-with-4gb-lpddr4-64gb-emmc-silver%2F6554685.p%3FskuId%3D6554685&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $199 now $139 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's great value for money if you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It has a 15-inch display, full-day battery life, and the lean Chrome OS, making it a great buy for students or those always on the move.

HP Chromebook 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535992&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-15-6-chromebook-intel-processor-n200-8gb-memory-64gb-emmc-natural-silver%2F6535992.p%3FskuId%3D6535992&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest laptop deal is this HP Chromebook 15 for just $299. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 8GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 15.6-inch display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6477625&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-duet-5-chromebook-13-3-oled-1920x1080-touch-2in1-tablet-snapdragon-7cg2-8gb-128gb-emmc-with-keyboard-abyss-blue%2F6477625.p%3FskuId%3D6477625&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499 now $359 at Best Buy

Grab the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for just $359 at Best Buy's weekend sale. You're getting a 13-inch OLED touch-screen display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and an Octa-core processor for impressive power for price.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3FskuId%3D5721600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has it down to a record-low price of just $699.99. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-m12020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4901809&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3FskuId%3D4901809&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546661&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p%3FskuId%3D6546661&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $799.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it to a new low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6383124&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbeats-solo-wireless-on-ear-headphones-matte-black%2F6383124.p%3FskuId%3D6383124&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $199.95 $114.99 at Best Buy

Save $85 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, bringing the price down to $114.99. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, feature Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

Grab the affordable and top-rated Apple Watch SE for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Samsung TV deal at Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1707251695265&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1707251695265&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

Best Buy is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 and free installation when you order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays. Plus, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an additional $100 on your purchase.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538125&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-55-class-q6-series-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6538125.p%3FskuId%3D6538125&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $319.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538132&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538132.p%3FskuId%3D6538132&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 65-inch display down to an incredible $379.99.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's 75-inch TU690T series for just $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy's weekend sale includes the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - the lowest price you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super-slim design, and reasonable price. Today's deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

