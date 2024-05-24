Best Buy's massive Memorial Day sale is live - here are 18 editor-approved deals

The holiday weekend has begun, and Best Buy has just launched its official Memorial Day sale, filled with deals on appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, Apple devices, and so much more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Memorial Day for nearly half a decade, I've gone through Best Buy's sale to bring you the 19 best editor-approved offers.



Best Buy has one of the most popular Memorial Day sales because you can not only find impressive tech deals from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, and Sony, but you can also save massive amounts on major appliances.

For example, you can save up to 45% on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines, plus get up to $500 in Best Buy e-Gift Cards on qualifying items.

Other highlights from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale are LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,499.99, the best-selling Ring Doorbell marked down to $59.99 and the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $849.



Shop more of today's top deals from this year's Best Buy Memorial Day sale, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that will end after Memorial Day proper (Monday, May 27).

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: today's 18 best deals

Major appliances: save up to $1,100 on major appliances at Best Buy

If you're looking to save on major appliances, Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 45% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Traeger grills: save up to $300 at Best Buy

Traeger makes some of the best outdoor grills on the market, and you can save up to $800 right now at Best Buy. You'll find a wide range of Traeger grills on sale, including pellet grills with smokers, with prices starting at just $499.99.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap laptop for light use then this is a decent option. This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but doesn't cost a lot and can handle general browsing and schoolwork. It also prioritizes battery life and portability with its slim design, 14-inch display and full-day battery life. It's one that's well-suited to students or those always on the move who need a cheap laptop.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale for a record-low price of $189. You get best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $239.99.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $329.99.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to $299 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount for Memorial Day, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more power, Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget displays is this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has the popular TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV at an incredible price of $799.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.

Canon EOS R10: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

A more than capable 24.2 MP APS-C sensor is backed up by a super-fast autofocus system with subject detection. Another win for beginners is the high-speed shooting mode, which can capture 15 frames per second for fast-action photos. I wouldn't buy it for its superior video quality, but it's also good to know that it's possible to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

