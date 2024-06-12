Best Buy's massive Father's Day sale is still live - shop the 15 best deals from $19.99

Best Buy's massive Father's Day sale is still live, which means you can still score huge savings on everything from smart home devices to headphones, TVs, appliances, smartwatches, and more. I've gone through Best Buy's Father's Day sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals still available for you below.



Best Buy's Father's Day gift ideas include a wide range of products on sale, from electric shavers to outdoor tools and tech gadgets, with prices starting at just $19.99. Some highlights include the best-selling Solo Stove Mesa fire pit on sale for a fantastic price of $79.99, this handy Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug for $119.99, and the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99.



Shop more Father's Day deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind that Dad's big day is this Sunday, June 16. Most offers below ship in time for Father's Day or qualify for pickup at your local Best Buy store. If you're looking to shop for more last-minute bargains, you can visit our Father's Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

Best Buy Father's Day sale: the 15 best deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Father's Day sale includes the Echo Pop smart speaker for just $19.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Electric Trimmer and Shaver: was $84.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

A high-end electric shaver is a great gift idea for Dad, and Best Buy has the Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $59.99. The Norelco can trim, shave, and create clean lines and edges on any length of hair and provides 120 minutes of constant styling power after a one-hour charge.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for just $59.99, which is the same record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Solo Stove Mesa XL Firepit: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

A popular gift idea for Dad is the best-selling Solo Stove, which is on sale for a fantastic price of $79.99. The Mesa XL Firepit features Dual Fuel capability and Signature 360° Airflow, so anyone can easily ignite and enjoy a smokeless fire in their own backyard.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $129.99 now $99 at Best Buy

A great Father's Day gift idea is the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat, which is on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: was $149.95 now $119.99 at Best Buy

The Ember smart mug is always a best-selling gift, and for Father's Day, Best Buy has the mug on sale for $119.99. The 14-ounce Ember mug keeps your coffee hot and allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature for up to an hour and a half.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit: was $219.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

What Dad doesn't want a pressure washer for Father's Day? This top-rated Greenworks combo kit is down to $139.99 - a fantastic price. The Pressure washer is lightweight and compact, and the 13-amp universal motor can handle light- to medium-duty tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small, comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's Father's Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $169.99.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm smartwatch: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

If Dad is the outdoorsy type, Best Buy has the fantastic Garmin Instinct 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. This is a phenomenal deal for runners, hikers, and anyone who wants an all-purpose outdoor watch at a very good price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and Best Buy has discounted the price down to $249.99. The Sony headphones deliver rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $200 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,399.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $279.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you really want to impress Dad, Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

