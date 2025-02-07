Best Buy launches its mega Presidents' Day sale early – save up to 40% on appliances
Plus, up to $1,000 off appliance packages and gift cards up to $500
As expected, the Best Buy Presidents' Day appliances sale has launched early, with massive savings of up to 40% off across dozens of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, ovens, and more.
• Browse the full Best Buy appliances sale
Presidents' Day sales are always one of the best times to shop if you're planning for a kitchen upgrade. The Presidents' Day appliance sales are when we see some of the biggest savings all year – often matching or beating the deals available on Black Friday.
The headline saving is the up to 40% reduction on select major appliances. Brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and GE Profile all feature some of the largest discounts on refrigerators and washer/dryer combos.
On top of that, you can also score extra discounts of up to $2,000 on appliance packages from many of the same brands, gift cards of up to $500 with select major appliances, and free installation when purchasing some Bosch appliances. And, in one of the more bizarre deals, a free 75-inch Samsung TV when purchasing two qualifying appliances from the manufacturer.
Some small appliances are also reduced if you aren't after a full kitchen refurb. There are deals on toasters, blenders, air fryers, and coffee makers, with prices starting at $29.99.
Don't forget to check all the latest Best Buy promo codes currently available for even more ways to save during the event.
Best Buy Presidents' Day appliances sale
Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances
Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is now live, and the retailer is offering massive savings on major appliances, There are savings of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.
When does the full Best Buy Presidents' Day sale start?
The retailer hasn't confirmed when its full Presidents' Day sale will start yet. Based on previous years, though, I expect that it will get underway next week. It could start as early as February 10, but it should be no later than February 14 to take full advantage of the holiday weekend.
You can keep an eye on our Best Buy Presidents' Day sale hub for all the latest news and all of the best deals as soon as they go live.
You can also stick with TechRadar for more sales coverage from this month's upcoming event. We've got guides dedicated to all the best Presidents' Day TV sales and Presidents' Day laptop sales that will be regularly updated in the days ahead.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Early Presidents' Day deals at Walmart – here are 17 items that I'm adding to my cart
Amazon has a massive sale ahead of Presidents' Day – cheap TVs, appliances and AirPods