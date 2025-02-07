Best Buy launches its mega Presidents' Day sale early – save up to 40% on appliances

As expected, the Best Buy Presidents' Day appliances sale has launched early, with massive savings of up to 40% off across dozens of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, ovens, and more.

• Browse the full Best Buy appliances sale

Presidents' Day sales are always one of the best times to shop if you're planning for a kitchen upgrade. The Presidents' Day appliance sales are when we see some of the biggest savings all year – often matching or beating the deals available on Black Friday.

The headline saving is the up to 40% reduction on select major appliances. Brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and GE Profile all feature some of the largest discounts on refrigerators and washer/dryer combos.

On top of that, you can also score extra discounts of up to $2,000 on appliance packages from many of the same brands, gift cards of up to $500 with select major appliances, and free installation when purchasing some Bosch appliances. And, in one of the more bizarre deals, a free 75-inch Samsung TV when purchasing two qualifying appliances from the manufacturer.

Some small appliances are also reduced if you aren't after a full kitchen refurb. There are deals on toasters, blenders, air fryers, and coffee makers, with prices starting at $29.99.

Don't forget to check all the latest Best Buy promo codes currently available for even more ways to save during the event.

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is now live, and the retailer is offering massive savings on major appliances, There are savings of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.

When does the full Best Buy Presidents' Day sale start?

The retailer hasn't confirmed when its full Presidents' Day sale will start yet. Based on previous years, though, I expect that it will get underway next week. It could start as early as February 10, but it should be no later than February 14 to take full advantage of the holiday weekend.

